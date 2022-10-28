Lopers face key game with Northwest Missouri

KEARNEY — It’s not a playoff, it just has the same consequences.

The way the NCAA Division II playoffs are shaping up, there’s room for a two-loss team from the MIAA to qualify. A three-loss team will likely stay home.

That’s what is at stake Saturday when 6-2 Northwest Missouri travels to Kearney to play the 6-2 Lopers. Kickoff for Saturday’s game at Ron and Carol Cope Stadium at Foster Field is set for 2 p.m.

The loser will be eliminated, or at least find itself needing lots and lots of help.

“This is as big a game as we’ve had since I’ve been at UNK,” UNK coach Josh Lynn said. “Our kids are going to be ready. We’re going to be prepared and we’re going to load the gun and go out there and pull the trigger.”

The Lopers will have to fire the gun often and with accuracy. They have the ammunition.

UNK leads the MIAA in rushing, averaging 272 yards per game led by quarterback TJ Davis, who runs for 109 yards per game. Davis has scored 11 touchdowns on the ground and passed for 11 touchdowns, with yardage numbers almost identical to his rushing numbers.

But Northwest Missouri isn’t an average defense. The Bearcats have the top rushing defense in the nation, allowing fewer than 32 yards per game and 1.2 yards per carry.

Through eight games, Northwest Missouri has given up fewer rushing yards than UNK averages in a game.

“We have our work cut out for us,” Lynn said.

The Bearcats have been especially rough on opposing quarterbacks with 30 sacks so far. Defensive end Elijah Green has 10 of those sacks. Tackle Zach Howard and rover Sam Phillips have another 10.5 tackles for losses, each.

When Northwest has been beaten — Pittsburg State and Central Oklahoma have been up to the task — the big play has proven pivotal for the winners.

Central Oklahoma pulled out a 23-14 victory in spite of an 0-for-12 success rate on third down. Pittsburg State won 24-22 with two big plays playing a critical role (something the Lopers understand).

“We have to do a good job on first and second down to give ourselves an opportunity on third down to have an opportunity to sustain drives.,” Lynn said. “Then we have to hit big plays. If you look at what they’ve done against teams, the teams that beat them have hit big plays. We have to execute, get ourselves in position where we can play-action and hit big plays.”

On offense, the Bearcats are averaging 29 points per game even thought they have fought through some injury problems and turnovers.

Quarterbacks Mike Hohensee and Braden Wright have missed games with injuries. Hohensee is completing 70 percent of his passes.

The injury woes have also hit Northwest’s interior linemen.

“One thing you can always count on with Northwest Missouri is that they play with juniors and seniors. This is the first time I’ve actually seen some some redshirt freshmen and sophomores start on the offensive line,” Lynn said.

Since UNK joined the MIAA, Northwest Missouri has been a tough opponent for UNK. The Bearcats have won eight of the nine games including last year’s 66-13 crusher in Maryville where the Bearcats held the Lopers to 242 total yards.

“We couldn’t have a bigger homecoming game,” Lynn said. “I look back at my stint at UNK, this is as big a game as what we’ve had ... when it comes to the opponent, when it comes to homecoming, when it comes to being at home.”