Lopers eager to test their skills against Hawkeyes

KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney women’s basketball coach Carrie Eighmey has been looking for one of those preseason exhibition games with a Division I team for years — the kind Loper volleyball coach Rick Squiers finds and occasionally wins.

The kind that gives UNK players the confidence to help build a successful season.

This year, Eighmey struck gold.

Iowa Hawkeyes gold and black.

At 6:30 p.m. Friday, the Lopers will take the Carver-Hawkeye Arena floor and take on the Iowa Hawkeyes who:

are ranked No. 4 in the nation by The Associated Press.

return all five starters from last year’s 24-8 team that won the Big Ten Conference Tournament.

are favored to win the Big Ten this year.

won 12 games last year by 20 points or more.

and who return Big 10 Player of the Year Caitlin Clark.

Clark, a 6-foot junior, led the nation last year in:

total assists (257).

total points (863).

assists per game (8.0).

points per game (27.0).

free throws made (200).

triple doubles (5).

30-point games (11).

“It will be an extreme challenge for us and at the same time, it’s a great opportunity,” Eighmey said.

It was the Hawkeyes who called Eighmey looking for a game against a higher-level Division II team, and she jumped at the opportunity to take a very veteran UNK team, one with four returning starters and many of its top reserves, against a top-level Division I team. When she explained the situation to her players, they were shocked and excited.

Only the sixth-year “COVID” seniors, who played at Creighton their freshman year, have experienced going against at Division I team.

“Anytime you get a chance to play Division I games it’s exciting because they never get that opportunity. It’s an opportunity for them to play elite competition and see where they stack up,” Eighmey said. And Iowa. “It’s the same as playing UConn or playing South Carolina right now. To be able to have that kind of opportunity ... is a chance in a lifetime, really. We might not get a game like this for quite a while.”

The game especially excited UNK’s Iowa players because the Lopers usually don’t play any games in Iowa. But everyone is excited to be on the same floor with Clark and 6-foot-3 All-American center Monica Czinano, who led the nation in field-goal percentage.

“In a game like this, you try to be who you are. You can try to scheme a lot of different things to try to slow down Caitlin Clark and Monica Czinano but at the same time we’re trying to prepare for our season,” Eighmey said. “We’re going to try to be the best version of ourselves at this point; try to do the things we do at a super high level.”

Her goal for the Lopers is to execute the offense, take care of the basketball, set good screens and do things that will make the Lopers better throughout their season.

“There’s nothing like playing against the best and having them expose all the things you’re not doing as well as you need to be doing to be super successful, even at our level,” she said.

Notes: Iowa freshman Taylor McCabe of Fremont is the daughter of former UNK wide receiver Ryan McCabe. ... Television coverage is on B1G+ ... KRVN-FM (93.1) will provide local radio coverage. ... UNK has never won an exhibition game against a Division I foe. ... UNK’s Iowa players are Sarah Schmitt, Maegan Holt, Shiloh McCool and Meg Burns.