Loper Weekend Roundup:UNK golf teams dominate at Mount Marty Inv.

Loper 'A,' 'B' golfers teams go 1-2 in South Dakota meet

YANKTON, S.D. — The University of Nebraska at Kearney women's golf team dominated the Mount Marty Invitational, placing first and second Friday in South Dakota.

The "A" team shot a 603 (306-297) with the "B" team posting a 664 (328-336). Mount Marty came in third at 672.

In an 11-team event played at two different courses. UNK junior Allison Comer was the medalist with a 150 (71-79). Sophomore Juliana Botero Molina was second with a 151 and super senior Faviola Gonzalez finished third at 152.

Senior Paige Lucero (154) and sophomore Brooke King (155) rounded out the 'A' team, finishing in the top six.

For the 'B' team, junior Sophia Coleman shot 154 and redshirt freshman Sofia Laserna Murra shot 168.

UNK has a quick turnaround, playing in the Central Region Fall Preview Tuesday and Wednesday in Kansas City.

Loper soccer team drops two matches in Colorado

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — Western Colorado scored right before halftime to edge Nebraska-Kearney, 1-0, Sunday afternoon in Grand Junction, Colo.

UNK out shot Western 9-5 in the first half and 10-8 overall. Seven players had at least one shot led by freshman Emma Middleton with three and senior Payton Rhen with two. Both of Rhen's shots were on goal.

The lone goal came at 44:36 and less than a minute after one of WCU's seven corner kicks. Freshman Brenna Wolfe found the upper right corner of the net for her first collegiate goal.

Friday, Colorado Mesa sophomore Lila Dere scored two goals in each half to lead the Mavericks to a 4-0 win.

Dere was the 2021 RMAC Player of the Year, leading the league with 15 goals.

Dere finished Friday's match with 13 shots, nine on goal. Six other Mavericks (1-2-0) had at least two shots in the game as well.

UNK sophomore goalie Mackenzie Smith made 11 saves with freshman Emma Middleton getting off a team-best four shots, two on goal. Five others had a shot including freshman Kea Barnes and Mia Lang.

UNK hosts Fort Hays State Friday and is at Washburn Sunday. Neither game counts in the MIAA standings.

UNK tennis starts season with three wins in Minnesota

MARSHALL, Minn. — The University of Nebraska at Kearney tennis team swept Minnesota State, 7-0, Sunday morning in Marshall, Minn, to complete a three-match, season-opening, weekend sweep.

The Lopers beat Southwest Minnesota State and Minnesota State-Moorhead on Saturday.

Against Minnesota State, UNK allowed only three combined points in doubles with Alexis Bernthal and Clare Plachy winning 6-0 at the No. 3 spot. Things were a little tougher in singles as Melisa Becerra won 6-3, 6-4 at No. 1 and Narindra Ranaivo won at No. 3 by a 6-1, 6-7, 1-0 (-6 score. Plachy won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 6.