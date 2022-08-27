Loper volleyball team opens with wins over Minot, Midwestern State

KEARNEY – Junior outside hitter Emersen Cyza had 25 kills and 10th-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney hit .371 to sweep Minot State 25-16, 25-10, 25-13 and Midwestern State 25-21, 25-13, 25-17) Friday at the UNK Health and Sports Center.

The matches were part of the Rosella Meier Fall Classic sponsored by New Victorian Inn & Suites and Cunningham’s Journal. Action resumes today (Saturday) with two 10 a.m. matches followed by single ones at 12, 2, 4 and 6 p.m.

UNK committed just nine errors in 90 swings to easily get past the Minot State in the first match of the day. Cyza had 14 kills and hit .619 with middle Bailee Sterling adding 10 kills and a .294 hitting efficiency. The Lopers, who never trailed, got kills from eight players and held Minot to a .051 mark.

“It went as about as well as we could’ve hoped. (We) played really hard and competed well but it wasn’t always perfect. We got good offensive production out of the players that we thought we would today,” said UNK head coach Rick Squiers. “Some of the people that are new to the rotation did a lot of positive things as well.”

Things were a bit tougher against the Midwestern State, which lost in four sets to Sioux Falls in its season opener earlier Friday. UNK briefly trailed four times during the match and saw MSU have 13 kills in both the first and third sets. However, the Lopers out-hit the Lone Star Conference foe by nearly 200 points and got 12 kills from junior outside CeCe Beahm and 11 more from Cyza. Sophomore right side Lauren Taubenheim recorded seven kills, six digs, three blocks and two assists.

“Between the three of them they are all a little bit different. We’re playing a non-traditional rotation where Lauren ends up out (on the left pin) a couple of times,” Squiers said. “CeCe has a different sort of a swing and can heat up, Emersen has a big arm and then Lauren is kind of the junk baller out there.”

Minden junior Jensen Rowse was in the libero spot and dug 18 balls with North Platte redshirt freshman Peyton Neff the new setter. She amassed 81 assists, nine digs and four kills with true freshmen Lexi Stephens and Jordie Nekl combining for 29 digs.

Junior middle Fallon Stutheit contributed 14 kills and hit .590 on the day.

UNK faces Sioux Falls (1-1) and No. 30 Central Washington (1-1) today.