Loper soccer shut out on Senior Day

KEARNEY — Missouri Southern’s Ashley Koeppheaded in a corner kick to defeat the University of Nebraska at Kearney, 1-0, Sunday afternoon at Ron & Carol Cope Stadium at Foster Field.

This was the home finale for the Lopers with nine seniors honored after the game.

On a windy fall day, the Lopers had a chance to break the ice seconds before halftime as a free kick from senior Lily Enegman landed just outside the box and bounced over several Lions and Lopers. The ball found freshman Corynne Olson in the right box with her shot sailing over the crossbar.

“It was tough result. We had some opportunities but didn’t capitalize,” said UNK head coach Rob Breton. “It seems to be the reoccurring theme this year of just not being lethal in front of the goal. Some of it we can teach, some of it has to be discovered within ourselves.”

In the 56th minute after a UNK throw in on its half of the field, Missouri Southern (2-12-1, 2-6-1) saw sophomore forward Ella Durocher intercept a Loper pass. She then broke away from the defense but sophomore keeper Mackenzie Smith came out and stopped her shot. However, the deflection led to a corner kick taken by sophomore by Maya Greenquiest. Her ball landed in the center box where Koepp headed it in for her third goal of the fall.

“That was a great corner kick, a great set piece. It’s progress as we’re not getting beat in live play but we have to do a better job on corners and crosses and finishing our own chances,” said Breton.

UNK had several chances to tie the game late but Mo Southern senior keeper Riley Laver recorded a save on a shot taken by freshman Mia Lang in the 84th minute. UNK sophomore Dolcie Hanlon had a shot go wide right four minutes later.

The Lopers finish up the season this weekend with road games at Fort Hays State and Emporia State.