Loper runner advances to finals in NCAA championship 3,000-meter steeplechase

ALLENDALE, Mich. — University of Nebraska at Kearney distance runners Ben Arens, Myles Bach and Luke Stuckey competed Thursday at the NCAA Division II Outdoor Championships in Allendale, Mich., with Ben Arens advancing to the finals of the 3,000-meter steeplechase.

The three-day meet is being hosted by Grand Valley State for a second consecutive year. As expected, weather altered the schedule; the last four events were pushed back due to lightning. Also, early rain made things humid (70%) in the afternoon.

Arens will be an All-American in the steeplechase as he turned in a career-best time of 8 minutes, 52.43 seconds to place fifth in the first heat and 11th overall. The top four finishers in each heat, plus the next four best times, reached the finals.

Arens used a late push to secure a finals spot. He was seventh at 2,200-meter mark but used a 1:05.05 closing lap to pass two runners and almost catch Ryan Hartman of Augustana (8:52.424) for the heat’s last automatic spot.

Only Ivan Ivanov has had a better time than Arens in school history. Ivanov ran 8:51.52 in 1996.

In the 1,500 prelims in the late afternoon, Stuckey also closed fast, but missed making the finals by .27 seconds. He was sixth in his heat and 14th overall. His time of 3:47.61 was

To close out the night, Bach started fast, aiming to join Bobby Brindamour (1994) as UNK’s only 10k All-Americans. Less than 100 percent healthy, he was in the top three over the first 2,400 meters but ended up 21st (31:20.15).