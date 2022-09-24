Loper dietician wins MIAA award for impact on student-athletes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association will present its SAAC Mentor of the Year award to UNK’s Kaiti George at halftime of Saturday’s football game with Central Missouri.

The award goes to an individual who has had a profound impact on the lives of student-athletes on campus throughout the year or throughout his/her career.

“There is not a more meaningful award presented by our Association than begin recognized as the MIAA’s SAAC Mentor of the Year, as determined by our student-athletes,” said Commissioner Mike Racy, who will present the award.

George has been a Registered Dietitian and Licensed Medical Nutrition Therapist in Kearney since 2003. She spent the 2021-22 academic year meeting with student-athletes in the evenings on campus and hosted nutrition classes for UNK student-athletes at the local Hy-Vee.

As the lead dietitian at the Hyvee in Kearney, George put aside time outside of her own practice to work with student-athletes. In her nutrition classes, UNK student athletes learned recipes, proper nutrition habits, and discussed their own concerns about nutrition.

Her position with UNK advanced as she was hired as a professor for the university. George teaches beginning and advanced classes, making time between classes to talk with student-athletes. George always has an open door in which athletes and students alike can stop in. She provides answers to questions and finds resources.

In a statement, the UNK Student-Athlete Advisory Committe, said, “We appreciate having Kaiti as a member of our athletic support team because of her extensive knowledge, but even moreso for her support and care for the athletes. She is someone we can count on to provide information and create useful solutions all while carrying the most uniquely cheerful attitude. Kaiti has been an important piece to the success of Loper Athletics.”