Loaded Minden teams looking for state tournament runs

MINDEN — Minden’s dream of qualifying for the state tournament hit a roadblock in the district final last season when the Whippets lost to eventual state champion Ashland-Greenwood.

“We exceeded expectations last year with our 17 wins, and I think we’re going to surprise a lot of people this year as well with how well our team is put together and the attitude and toughness our kids play with night in and night out,” said second-year coach Carson Blum.

His optimism comes from the return of all five starters and four other lettermen from last year’s 17-9 record.

“Our biggest strengths are experience and depth. Having multiple upperclassmen returning is huge for our program,” Blum said.

The returning starters, all seniors, are 6-5 forward Caden Bradley, 6-2 forward Braiden Schroeder, 5-10 guard Carter Harsin, 5-10 guard Rylan Holsten and 5-10 guard Seth Hauserman.

Bradley averaged 10.8 points and seven rebounds per game. Harsin averaged 9.2 points per game. All of the other starters averaged at least 4.8 points per game.

Other lettermen returning are 6-2 senior guard Isaac Kuehn, 6-5 junior forward Brycen Schwenka, 6-1 junior forward Austin Lutkemeier and 5-11 junior guard Jake Ryan.

“If we play defense like I know we can play, there isn’t a team in C1 that we can’t play with on a nightly basis,” Blum said. “If we value the basketball, play solid defense, make a few more jump shots and play with the mental toughness that has been instilled in them the last year and a half, we should have a very successful season.”

And the Whippets have set their goals high.

“Minden hasn’t been a conference champion, district champion or been to the state tournament since 2012. (We’re) looking forward to breaking those streaks this season,” Blum said.

Girls Basketball

The Minden girls showed their potential in the volleyball season, reaching the state tournament semifinals. With most of the same girls filling spots on the basketball court, the Whippets will be one of the teams to beat this winter.

“We have a lot of experience returning this season with loads of talent,” coach Taylor Maulsby said. “Our kids had a very competitive summer where they gained a ton of experience playing against some great teams.”

The Whippets have three “hard-working and dedicated seniors” and a total of 11 players who have varsity experience.

Returning starters from last year’s 18-6 team that was ranked as high as No. 7 include 5-8 senior Sloane Beck, 5-4 senior Priscila Madriz, 5-5 junior Rozie Nelson, and 5-9 sophomore Kinsie Land. Mattie Kamery, a 5-8 sophomore guard, was first off the bench.

Beck, Madriz and Kamery averaged more than eight points per game while Mdriz and Nelson scored more than six points per game.

Other returning letterwinners are 5-6 junior Maddi Emery, 5-6 junior Gracie Fries, 5-5 junior Lindsey Rehtus, 6-0 sophomore Makenna Betty and 5-5 sophomore Aubree Bules.

Another player expected to contribute is senior Trinity Houchin, a transfer from Axtell who averaged 11 points per game.

“Our keys this season will be continuing to become better on the offensive end of the court, and being more physical rebounders,” Maulsbuy said. “Our goal will be to gel our incoming talent with the culture and talent of our returning players.”

Boys Wrestling

While Minden had a couple rough state tournaments the Whippets, nonetheless, qualified for the state tournaments in force.

And most of those wrestlers are back.

The Whippets had five seniors on their roster that participated in the state duals and only one of them qualified for the state tournament.

With five state qualifiers set to return, the Whippets are poised to take the next step.

Returning state qualifiers are sophomore Robert Nelson (41-14), sophomore Orrin Kuehn (42-11), junior Hunter Fredrickson (28-18), junior Janda Braxton (35-21) and senior Dalton Kuehn (37-17).

Nelson (120 pounds) and Orrin Kuehn (132) finished fifth at the state meet while Fredrickson (182) placed sixth.

Three other Whippets had more than 20 victories.

Girls Wrestling

Minden qualified three girls for last year’s first-ever state tournament

Senior Sonny Sowles (18-8), sophomore Alienna Osterbuhr (24-16) and senior Savannah Koch (21-14) gained valuable state tournament experience last year even though they didn’t come home with a medal.