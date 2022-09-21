Lincoln Southwest completes mercy rule sweep of Bearcats

KEARNEY — Lincoln Southwest got back-to-back mercy-rule sweeps of Kearney High on Tuesday, winning 12-2 after five innings in the first game, and 12-1 in the second game in four innings.

Both games had one inning where the game got out of reach, with Southwest scoring 10 in the fifth inning in the first game and nine in the second inning of the second half.

“It’s been our Achilles heel all season, it comes down to a lot of one-innings in games,” Kearney coach Chelsey Jacobitz said. “Just trying to get over that and string together a complete game, you have to keep fighting no matter what.”

Kearney started well in the first game, scoring one in the bottom of the first. Brooklyn Amend slid into third with a triple into the left-center gap. Amend scored on a passed ball off the catcher’s glove, giving the Bearcats an early 1-0 lead.

Southwest captured the lead in the top of the second, also getting a leadoff triple with two more hits knocking in runs to make it 2-1.

The Bearcats re-tied the game in the bottom of the fourth, starting with a leadoff single by Kelsey Hatcher. On a sacrifice bunt by Kami Kaskie, Hatcher sped to third, and scored on a single.

Then in the next frame, the wheels fell off. A high pickoff throw to second started a domino effect that ended in 10 runs. An error scored the first two, with four more following on two subsequent hits and another error.

Southwest capped the onslaught with two two-run home runs over the left-field fence. The first of these shots came from Makenna Murphy, who led off the inning. Mackenzie Mlnarik hit the second one on a full count two batters later.

Southwest jumped in front first in the second game, with a sacrifice groundout and a single up the middle scoring two runs. The SilverHawks left three runners on base, giving momentum to the Bearcats.

However, Kearney also ended the frame with the bases loaded, only getting one across on a bases-loaded walk where Jaylin Harsh battled back from an 0-2 count.

Southwest put the game out of reach in the top of the second. Three straight hits to open the inning scored two runs, and a sacrifice groundout scored another. Then, seven straight batters reached safely, putting the final touches on a nine-run inning.

Kearney kept the SilverHawk offense at bay for the next two innings, staying below the mercy-rule cutoff until the fourth inning, where the lack of offense ended the game.

Kearney goes on the road next week for a doubleheader against Hastings on Tuesday.

“We’ve got games on our schedule ahead that we’re looking forward to and are going to compete hard in,” Jacobitz said. “Keep going and finish strong and get on some form of a streak going into districts is our ultimate goal.”