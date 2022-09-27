Lexington boys win UNK Cross Country Invitational

KEARNEY — The Lexington boys cross country team took home the crown Monday at its biggest meet yet, winning the UNK High School Invitational at Kearney Country Club, the same site that hosts state this year.

The Minutemen finished with 31 points with rival Omaha Skutt Catholic second with 37 points. Jayden Ureste paced the Minutemen, finishing third in a time of 6 minutes, 46.29 seconds on the 5,000-meter courts. Two teammates, Lazaro Adame-Lopez and Oscar Aguado-Mendez, finished in the top seven.

“It felt very smooth. I felt confident going into it because I had my team with me,” Ureste said. “I felt like they were all with me through the race and helped me push forward.”

Lexington head coach Sam Jilka mentioned that Ureste excels when running on the hills, making him a perfect fit for the uneven terrain of the country club.

The teamwork and pacing in practice helped Ureste feel comfortable in the pack, and push himself to the front. Another factor he worked on in practice was preparing for the midday heat, with the outdoor team practice getting him ready for race conditions.

Adame-Lopez ran the course in 16:54.47 and Aguado-Mendez ran 16:59:48 to grab sixth and seventh places.

Aguado-Mendez particularly had a strong start to the race, but drifted back toward the finish. While happy with his team’s overall performance, Jilka still saw plenty of room for improvement.

“We packed well with our four but it comes down to being stronger with the finishes,” Jilka said. “There’s some little matters that we need to take care of but we’ll come back stronger if we get that opportunity to run at state. I’m pleased by how they ran Saturday and came back today and not losing too much off of that.”

Miguel Cruz also finished 15th, finishing in 17:24:65.

“Miguel had a great race up until the last 300 and then struggled with a solid finish,” Jilka said. “The point is it's all correctable so they have the ability to put it together each race, we’ll work to get stronger.”

The Minutemen are coming off a busy weekend, having just ran in the Rim Rock Farm High School Classic in Kansas, where the team won its class. After a short turnaround from Saturday to Monday, Jilka was impressed by the way the team handled the adversity headed into another meet with tough competition.

In Class D boys, Axtell had an impressive showing with a fourth-place finish and 79 points. Keyton Cole had the best race for Axtell, finishing seventh in a crowded pack at the finish line with a 17:55:60.

In Class C, Minden and Holdredge both posted top ten finishes, landing in seventh and eighth respectively. While neither team posted top finishers, a swath of runners toward the middle of the pack propelled the teams into the top ten.