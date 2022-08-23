KHS, KCHS tennis teams looking to rebound after 2021 graduating classes

KEARNEY — Kearney high school tennis squads are ready to begin the fall season, with matches starting this week.

Both teams finished in the top ten at state last year and are hoping to make another run.

Kearney High returns three state qualifiers in junior Asher Saulsbury and seniors Sam Rademacher and Eli Bond. Saulsbury finished fifth at No. 1 singles at the state meet.

Other returning letter winners include seniors Ryan Abels, Fisher Bonk and Huston Cochran.

While there is still some senior leadership on the squad, the group graduated double-digit players last year, leaving a sizable hole in the upperclassmen numbers.

“I’m excited about this year,” Bearcats coach Troy Saulsbury said. “We graduated a lot of guys last year. We had 12 seniors on the team, the biggest group we’ve ever had for seniors. For tennis, you have six positions, so only three of those seniors last year actually played on the varsity level, but they were great leaders for us.”

Even with the large graduating class last year, KHS has maintained a substantial roster size. With younger athletes finding success on the junior varsity team in 2021, the hope is that they will be able to transition and excel at the varsity level this season.

“We have a very large squad,” Saulsbury said. “We have over 30 kids playing tennis and it’s competitive. They’re competing in practice every day, so they’re getting to play some of the best tennis players in the state day-in and day-out. That makes us better as a team as well, so when we play Lincoln East or other top schools we’re ready for that competition.”

Cochran, who played at the junior varsity level last season, is aiming to make an impact on varsity in his final year with the Bearcats.

“Just playing matches in-between seasons really helps you prepare for those big jumps, which is hopefully what I’m ready for this season,” Cochran said. “Consistently we’ve had a strong team and a lot of our JV guys could possibly be varsity on other teams. So I think the transition is a little easier because they’re playing those top players every day in practice.”

Kearney High will begin its season on Friday in a home quadrangular with Kearney Catholic against Holdrege and McCook.

Kearney CatholicKearney Catholic has two returning state qualifiers in seniors Taten Shoemaker and Amir Saadi, both doubles players. Marshall Dorr will be leading the team in his second year as head coach.

The Stars have 16 athletes on the team this year, with 15 of them being returners.

“I am nervous, but also confident that our boys can show some really healthy competitive drive early in the season,” Dorr said. “Many of them have put in some good practice hours over the summer, so it would be nice to see that pay off for them. We lost some strong seniors last year, but the current class of seniors should be able to shoulder that responsibility”

The team graduated seven seniors and only added one freshman.

Other returning letter winners are seniors Jacob Isaacson and Riley Pierzine, along with sophomore Oliver Sharp. This season is especially important for Isaacson, as he wasn’t able to fulfill his complete potential a year ago due to injury.

“Jacob Isaacson was sidelined for a large portion of last year’s season, including the state tennis tournament,” Dorr said. “It will be a treat to see what he can accomplish when he is healthy again. I know he is more driven than ever.”

Even though winning is a priority for every team, the Stars put the value of competition first.

“Everyone loves to win, and everyone hates to lose,” Dorr said. “It’s all the murky, nail-biting tennis between those two ends that shows true competitiveness.”

Kearney Catholic’s season will begin on Thursday in a dual at Grand Island Central Catholic.