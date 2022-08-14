Kearney's Mandi Sedlak reflects on U.S. Adaptive Open journey

KEARNEY — Three weeks after finishing third in the U.S. Adaptive Open golf tournament, Kearney’s Mandi Sedlak is still reliving that day.

“Last night I couldn’t sleep ‘cause I was busy reliving that whole experience,” Sedlak said. “I’m already replaying golf shots in my head and how I’m gonna change things for next year’s tournament.”

Sedlak added that she is still receiving congratulations texts and phone calls weeks after the tournament.

Her journey to golf success started with an unfortunate past, losing a foot due to amputation at age 21. At 11, Sedlak found out she had a rare form of plantar fibromatosis, which affected the nerves in her foot. She went through 13 surgeries over 10 years before the plantar fibromatosis had the potential to spread to the other leg and even to vital organs. After trying surgeries, radiation and transplants, amputation became her only option.

Before amputation, Sedlak was an aspiring gymnast. Her dad had introduced her to golf at a young age, but gymnastics fueled her competitive needs better.

After the amputation, gymnastics was not possible, but Sedlak knew she needed to find some way to channel her competitive energy.

“After the amputation, she didn’t think she was going to be able to do anything again,” Mark Bartels, Mandi’s father, said. “But we were in St. Louis for one of the surgeries, and we met a lady there who was head official for the LPGA, so she gave us tickets to go out to that and took Mandi under her wings and got her interested in golf once again.”

Sedlak fell in love with golf, and picked it up easily using a prosthetic. She soon didn’t remember her time golfing before amputation.

She quickly focused her competitive energy on being the best golfer she could become, and started looking for tournaments.

“If I’m going to do something, my goal is to be the best at it no matter what,” Sedlak said.

“So I didn’t want to go out there and just be a regular golfer — going out there giggling and laughing — that’s just not how I am.”

Sedlak started out competing in scrambles with her husband and dad, and she eventually started piling up individual tournaments to the point where she felt ready to apply to the USGA for the U.S. Adaptive Open back in February.

The application process included listing two years of golf accomplishments and overall handicap. With accomplishments involving two appearances at the National Amputee Tournament and two golf club championships, Sedlak had a great opportunity to get in.

In mid-May, she received the confirmation e-mail and a sense of relief and excitement washed over her. Sedlak was one of 18 women to compete in the first U.S. Adaptive Open for women.

“I couldn’t call my husband and parents fast enough to let them know I qualified,” Sedlak said. “Once that happened, then I treated it like any other golf tournament and prepared the same way with lots of practice.”

She then turned her attention to course No. 6 at the prestigious Pinehurst Resort in Pinehurst, North Carolina. The resort’s No. 2 course has hosted 10 PGA major tournaments, and the resort treated the U.S. Adaptive Open competitors as they would the biggest names in the sport.

“We got there two days before the tournament, and there were already 400 volunteers there. We’ve never experienced anything close to that,” Jim Sedlak, Mandi’s husband and caddy said. “It was a first-class event all the way around.”

Jim Sedlak met Mandi through prosthetics, and he describes his caddy duties as being “along for the ride,” as Mandi is the far more knowledgeable golfer of the pair.

Mandi Sedlak’s time on the prestigious Pinehurst golf course got off to a rocky start with a rough first-round performance. Poor alignment on drives led to penalty strokes, and misjudging the speed of the green raised her score as well.

However, she got on track in the second and third rounds, finishing with a final-round 85 and a 10-foot par save to secure third place.

“Coming down the 18th fairway, I had to step back because there was a TV camera for the Golf Channel right behind her,” Jim Sedlak said. “She was keeping her composure, and I’m kind of freaking out and trying to not bawl my head off.”

Mandi Sedlak credits her success in the tournament’s later stages to an improved mental attitude while imagining what her father would say to her if he was there.

“I did not start off good on the first hole, and I just kept on thinking in the back of my head what my dad would be telling me,” she said. “It’s just another round of golf, take it one hole at a time and more importantly one stroke at a time.”

Mandi Sedlak has always turned her situation into a positive by meeting her husband and starting her business of orthotic and prosthetic healthcare through it, and most recently by finishing third in a national golf tournament. After overcoming whatever obstacles that arrived in her way, her plans to continue reaching higher when the tournament rolls around next year seem well within reach.