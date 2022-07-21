 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Kearney woman third in U.S. Adaptive Open in North Carolina

  • 0

PINEHURST, North Carolina — Mandi Sedlak of Kearney finished third in the first U.S. Adaptive Open for women.

Her final-round 85 on Pinehurst’s No. 6 course left Sedlak, 42 who lost a leg to cancer when she was 21, with a 257 total for the 54-hole tournament.

“I think when the general public sees us or other adaptive people in general that maybe aren’t inspired by golf, I think that they’re going to look at this as hey, I can do this, too,’’ Sedlak said after the second round.

Mandi Sedlak

Mandi Sedlak

Sedlak is a 1998 graduate of Kearney High School and owns Women's Orthotics & Prosthetics Healthcare Services in Kearney.

Ryan Brenden of Pierce, Nebraska’s other entry in the 96-golfer field, tied for 29th in the men’s division. ​

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Open Champion Cameron Smith refuses to rule LIV golf series switch

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News