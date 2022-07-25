Kearney team heading to Indianapolis for Little League regional tourney

KEARNEY — The Kearney Little League Majors will return to the regional tournament in Indianapolis after winning the state tournament Sunday at Kearney’s Patriot Park.

The Kearney Majors went undefeated in the tournament, beating Gretna 8-2 in the championship game.

Kearney took control with a seven-run rally in the third inning, breaking a 1-1 tie.

Cole Rehtus two-run double was the big hit in the inning. Cooper Johnson and Kade Fuller followed with RBI singles.

Kael Nebesniak went the distance on the mound, striking out nine. He held Gretna to three hits.

The Kearney Minors, after losing to Grand Island in the first round a week ago, fought all the way back through the losers’ bracket to reach the finals and force an “if necessary” game in the double-elimination tournament before losing to Grand Island again, 8-7, on Sunday.

Kearney defeated South Sioux City on Saturday before beating Grand Island in the first championship on Sunday.

In the “if necessary” game, Kearney rallied to tie the game in the sixth inning but Grand Island plated the winning run in the bottom of the sixth.