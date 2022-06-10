Kearney’s Dave Sayler to enter Nebraska wrestling hall of fame

KEARNEY — When asked what his upcoming induction into the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association Hall of Fame meant to longtime official and Kearney’s Dave Sayler, he simply replied with one word. “Everything”

It would make sense, given that everything he has done in his life, wrestling has been there with him.

Sayler grew up in the small town of Mobridge, South Dakota, right on the Standing Rock Indian Reservation. Living in a rough part of town, he got picked on as a kid. Once he turned to wrestling, that stopped and ignited a passion for the sport that would continue to change his life.

He wrestled for four years at Sidney High School until his graduation in 1978, and then wrestled for one season at Kearney State College (now University of Nebraska at Kearney.)

After his playing days, he couldn’t escape the grasp of the sport, and knew it had to still be a part in his life. Sayler worked as an official at youth tournaments during his high school days, and got his first post-graduation officiating gig in 1987. The first official tournament he worked was a Class A wrestling meet that had a referee bow out of the tournament at the last second. Since Sayler was in the system and available that day, he got the call.

After the meet, he kept a log book of every match he worked to study where he could improve and track any notable situations. Throughout his career, Sayler continued this practice for every meet he worked for an estimated 18,100 career matches.

But after only two years, he found a different way to continue his life in wrestling, joining Kearney High’s staff as an assistant coach.

Sayler loved coaching, but not so much the constant day-to-day grind the job demands. So after three years, he returned to officiating, where he stayed for the next 31 years.

Despite working over 18,000 matches and the heated nature of wrestling, Sayler said he had no major confrontations with coaches, fans, or athletes. He credits this to commanding respect as an official, and having the context of how wrestlers and coaches approach the sport.

Sayler knew that coaches and wrestlers will get away with anything the referee would let them, and used that knowledge to keep the match as safe and fair as possible.

“I remember one time a kid got smart with me and I told him I don’t want to hear it and was firm with him,” Sayler said. “His mom came up to me and thanked me. His dad left him when he was a little kid, and that kid followed me around the gym for the rest of the day and just wanted small talk, and I small talked with him.”

In addition to thousands of high school matches over the years, Sayler officiated 25 college meets for UNK, UNO, and UNL. His first college meet was the UNK Open in 1994. Sayler was nervous, and went up to a wrestler he recognized to introduce himself and ask for advice. That wrestler was future Olympic gold medalist Rulon Gardner, who simply told him “Do what got you here, man.”

Sayler officiated multiple future Olympians and world champions in college, and grew to appreciate the heightened scrutiny the level demands of its officials.

Although Sayler had experience as a wrestler, coach, and official, he later took on what he calls the hardest role in wrestling—being a parent.

His son, Kyle, wrestled from youth until his high school graduation from Kearney Catholic in 2007. He officiated a handful of his matches in youth tournaments, but removed himself from any high school tournaments his son was in.

“Number one I wanted to be a parent, and number two I wanted to stay above reproach,” Sayler said. “The NSAA very sincerely congratulated me on that, because I know some officials who did not do that.”

Sharing the love of wrestling with his family has been an important part of his love for the sport. When he received the letter informing him of his induction, Sayler let his son-in-law know first. The reason stems back to a 2010 match where a Fairbury wrestler upset a powerhouse Aurora wrestler to go to State.

The underdog story remained in the back of his mind, and was jolted to the forefront when the same Fairbury wrestler became his son-in-law. The two still bond over wrestling to this day.

Wrestling has been a part of everything in Sayler’s life, and with his induction Friday, Sayler will remain part of wrestling forever.