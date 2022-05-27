Kearney Runza opens season with loss to Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND — Grand Island Home Federal pitcher Cohen Evans held Kearney Runza Seniors to three hits Thursday night as Grand Island claimed a 9-1 victory in the American Legion season opener.

The Islanders took command with a four-run fourth inning, then closed out the game with a four-run sixth inning at Ryder Park.

Evans struck out six to get the win.

Blake Rehtus took the loss for Kearney, allowing four runs on two hits over three innings. He struck out four. Four other pitchers followed.

Quinn Foster, Ty Redinger and Koren Conrad had Kearney’s hits.

Post 52

Up Next: Kearney Runza returns to Grand Island Saturday to play Home Federal at 11 a.m., then Norris at 1:30 p.m.

Post 52 10-runs 5 Points

Kearney Post 52 Juniors routed Grand Island 5 Points Bank 11-1 Thursday night.

Already ahead 4-0, Kearney polished off the victory with a seven-run fourth.

Bryce Andersen went 3 for 3 at the plate, hitting a home run and driving in four. He also pitched a complete game, giving up three hits and striking out 10 over five innings.

Beau Skala also went 3 for 3 and Chase Kohtz was 2 for 3 with two RBI.

Kearney out-hit Grand Island 12-3.

Up Next: Post 52 (2-1) travels to Millard to play Millard West on Friday and Millard North and Papillion on Saturday.