Kearney Runza defeats Bryant, Arkansas, 3-1

KEARNEY— Kearney Runza bounced back after its doubleheader sweep on Wednesday, and earned its first victory of the Creighton Prep tournament with a 3-1 win over the Bryant Black Sox from Bryant, Arkansas on Thursday. The pitching for Runza was lights-out, allowing just two hits. Quinn Foster got the start and the win for Kearney Runza. In 4.1 innings he struck out seven batters, including notching three strikeouts in the second inning.

Brodie Arnold and Ryan Knipping pitched in relief of Foster, and both held Bryant hitless in the final 2.2 innings. Arnold allowed just one baserunner on a walk in the bottom of the seventh, leading to Knipping being brought in to get the final two outs. Knipping was brought into a tough situation, as the walk and a hit-by-pitch gave Bryant two baserunners, who advanced to second and third on a double-steal. However, Knipping forced a fielder’s choice groundout at home, ending the game and putting Runza back in the win column,

At the plate, Karter Lee starred for Runza, hitting twice and scoring a team-high two runs. Nolan Smith also had a productive day offensively, notching two hits and an RBI. Kearney’s first runs came in the opening frame. Kaleb Larson hit a leadoff single, and Lee was hit by a pitch to give two baserunners for Runza. Smith doubled home Larson, and Runza took a 1-0 lead before the game’s first out.

A groundout by Scout Simmons sent Lee across the plate, and Kearney earned a 2-0 advantage. Runza struck again in the top of the third. Lee hit a leadoff single to left field, and a fielding error on a Ty Redinger groundout put Lee at second. Simmons then earned his second RBI of the game, hitting a line drive to left field and giving Kearney a 3-0 lead.

Bryant’s lone run came in the bottom of the fifth. A single and two walks loaded the bases, where a sacrifice bunt gave the Black Sox life in the game. However, a foul tip out on the next at-bat ended the inning to quell the threat.

The win puts Kearney at 1-2 in the tournament, tied for second in its pool with the Post 52 Hardhats, who beat Runza on Wednesday, also having a 1-2 record.