Kearney Post 52 ends season with loss to Grand Island

KEARNEY — Kearney Post 52 saw its underdog state tournament run come to an end Tuesday evening, losing 6-2 to Grand Island 5 Points Bank.

The loss came in similar fashion to Kearney’s previous defeat in the state tournament to Millard South, which also ended 6-2. In both games, Kearney (23-23) had similar hit totals to its opponent, but couldn’t put the runs across when needed.

“We had opportunities to get guys in and moved around, and we got a lot of balls in the air,” Kearney manager Matt Connot said. “But we just weren’t able to find gaps today.”

Grand Island captured the game in the bottom of the third. Entering the frame tied 2-2, Grand Island put up four runs despite not getting a base hit. To make matters worse for Kearney, all four runs came with two outs. After retiring the first two batters, Grand Island put a baserunner at first when the Kearney shortstop mishandled the ball.

Jack Hulinsky fouled off two two-strike pitches before earning a walk and then, Kearney intentionally walked Cedric Sullivan.

The move backfired as Gage Gannon was hit by a pitch, scoring the inning’s first run. The next batter was also plunked, and another error similar to the one that started the rally scored another.

A passed ball allowed another run and neither team would score again in the game.

“That was a dagger for sure,” Connot said. “It probably should have been a 2-2 game, that inning should have never happened.”

Kearney had four errors in the game, a big leap from its earlier games in the tournament where it went error-free twice.

“I don’t know if it was a little bit more pressure or what it was but we kicked it around a little bit more,” Connot said. “We made it harder on ourselves, which made our pitchers work a little bit more and that’s never a good formula.”

Grand Island struck first in the bottom of the first inning. With two outs, Jack Steenson curled a double inside the right-field line, sending the fielder into foul territory to retrieve the ball. Barret Obermiller’s hard ground ball escaped the infield and scored Steenson.

Kearney answered by jumping ahead with its only two runs in the top of the second.

Kole Throckmorton hit a single past the diving shortstop to open the inning. Jase Blattner then hit a ground ball that looked like a potential double play, but the out was dropped at second and both runners reached safely.

Beau Skala then hit a perfect bunt on the grass near the third-base base path to load the bases. A fielder’s choice scored the first runner, with another double-play chance squandered as the throw from second took the first baseman off the bag.

Back-to-back walks notched another run, giving Kearney its only lead.

Grand Island equalized in the bottom of the inning. Gannon led off with a single and advanced to third after the throw on his steal of second bounced into the outfield. Jaxson Nesvara’s sacrifice fly sent him home, tying the game.

In the top of the fourth, Kearney had runners on first and second with no outs, but a strikeout and double play shut down the chance.

Kearney also left two on base in the top of the fifth, failing to capitalize on its chances down the stretch.

The loss marks the end of a surprising tournament run, where Kearney won two games despite entering with a sub-500 record, and making it solely because it was the host team.

“I was proud of these guys, they did a good job,” Connot said. “We were fortunate to be in the state tournament since we were hosting and they showed that they belonged here being one of the final four remaining and beat some good teams along the way.”