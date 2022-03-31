 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kearney Park and Recreation taking swimming, diving camp registrations

KEARNEY — The Kearney Park and Recreation Department now is taking registrations for the Loper Swimming and Diving Camp.

The camp is led by the University of Nebraska at Kearney Swimming and Diving Coach Becky O’Connell, as well as other coaching staff members and athletes.

Participants will learn all four competitive strokes, practice starts and turns and have time on the 1- and 3-meter diving boards. Caps and goggles are available to borrow or purchase at camp.

The camp will be 9-11 a.m. April 23 at the Kearney High Natatorium. Camp is for ages 5 and older. Participants must be able to swim 25 yards unassisted. To register or for more information, please call 308-237-4644, or sign up online at KPRregister.org.

