In the regular season finale, Kearney was one penalty shot away from winning, losing in penalty kicks 2-1 to Norfolk.

Both goals in regulation came within the final third of the game. In the 74th minute, Fisher Bonk found Jhordy Solares on a crossfield pass, resulting in a score for a 1-0 late Bearcat lead.

Three minutes later, Kearney scored again. However, this time it was an own goal, a costly error that tied up the game.

Extra time went goalless, sending the game to a penalty shootout.

Kearney had the early upper hand, but missed two penalties and had one saved.

Norfolk then converted on its last three kicks to win the game.

Panther goaltender Kailyn Libengood made 10 saves in the contest.