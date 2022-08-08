Kearney Little League season ends with loss to Kansans

INDIANAPOLIS — The bats never came to life for the Kearney Little League.

With a 7-0 loss to Pittsburg, Kansas, Saturday afternoon, Kearney's competition in the Midwest Regional tournament in Indianapolis came to an end.

Pittsburg's Gabe Brown pitched a complete-game no-hitter striking out eight. He walked one while throwing 53 strikes in 82 pitches to 19 batters.

It was the second time Kearney was no-hit while going 0-2 in the regional.

Kearney starting pitcher Kael Nebesniak pitched 3 ⅔ innings, striking out six. He gave up six hits and four earned runs. Caden Gilbreath finished the game on the mound, striking out four. and giving up one hit.

After a lead-off triple by Brycen Farris in the first inning, a Kearney error led to the Kansans' first run. They added four more in the third inning and two more in the sixth. Farris was 2 for 4 while Brown and Jeremiah Lattimer drove in two runs each.