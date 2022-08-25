Kearney Husker fans make trip to Ireland road game

KEARNEY — Saturday, the Nebraska Cornhuskers will export their brand of college football to the season opener in Ireland.

Representing the Cornhusker state in the trip overseas are Kearney residents who are taking a once-in-a-lifetime chance to see their favorite team take on the Emerald Isle.

“We had never actually been to an away game,” Kearney’s Daine Rahmann said. “We decided maybe this was the one to go to.”

A common theme among the eager travelers is making the trip a family affair. Having a European family vacation is a difficult task to get people to clear their schedules and jump on board, but when attached to a Husker season opener, plans began to take shape.

For some Husker fans, this even became a chance to try to connect with their family’s roots.

“I thought we had some roots in Ireland, us McConnell’s, my brother sent some ancestry.com stuff today and it’s not saying there’s very many roots in Ireland (laughs),” Kent McConnell said.

Ancestral ties notwithstanding, families are taking the opportunity to visit the destination locations of the island. The scenic Cliffs of Mohre and the iconic Blarney Castle will all see visitors from Kearney this weekend aside from the game’s location in the capital of Dublin.

After taking in some hallmarks of Irish culture, Nebraska fans are happy to do their part to grow the game worldwide and represent the fanbase well.

“I always thought it was that when opposing teams came to Nebraska, they always left and were like, ‘Wow, you guys are awesome!’” Rahmann said. “They get the same respect we show our team, so I’m just hoping that we can show that over there and thank them for having us.”

The fans are ready to see a different side of the world, a different side of football, and spend an unforgettable time with their families.