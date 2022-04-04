Kearney Hub editor to be honored by state High School Sports Hall of Fame

The Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame’s 2022 induction class, its 28th, includes Kearney Hub Sports Editor Buck Mahoney, who is being inducted as a contributor.

Mahoney started his sports writing career in 1979 at the Lexington Clipper/Dawson County Herald and moved to the Kearney Hub in 1984.

He has been a member of the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame board of directors since its inception in the 1990s, working on several subcommittees, including the selection committee.

Among the athletes being inducted are Ansley’s Michelle (Shoemaker) Meyer, who now lives in Kearney, and former Kearney State College standout pitcher and volleyball player Phyllis (DeBuhr) Mazour, originally from Beatrice.

Among the special honorees will be the Ralph and Lorraine Scott Family of Ansley who will receive the Fischer Family Award.

The Hall of Fame’s induction ceremony will be Sept. 25 at Lincoln East High School.

This year’s Hall inductees are:

Athletes — Bruce Benedict, Millard (1973); Chris Bober, Omaha South (1995); K.C. Cowgill, Grand Island Central Catholic (2002); Phyllis (DeBuhr) Mazour, Beatrice (1984); Amber (Hegge) Cunningham, Crofton (2007); Alex Henery, Omaha Burke (2006); Dominique Kelley-Johnson, Lincoln Northeast (2007); Niles Paul, Omaha North (2007); Michelle (Shoemaker) Meyer, Ansley (1990); Fran (ten Bensel) Benne, Arapahoe (1988); Neil Unterseher, Lincoln High (1958); Kristi Woodard, Bellevue West (2002).

Coaches — Darrell Hoffman, Beatrice; Arnie Johnson, Albion; Gaylen Kamrath, David City; Jody Rhodes, Paxton; Dan Sorge, Shickley.

Official — Ann Schroeder, Lincoln.

Contributors — Karen Hand, Lincoln; Buck Mahoney, Kearney.