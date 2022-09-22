Kearney hopes to stop run for district-opening victory

KEARNEY — Fresh off its biggest win of the season, beating Bellevue West, the Kearney High Bearcats return home Friday to face another formidable foe, the North Platte Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs started 0-2, including a 1-point loss to Grand Island, but have rebounded with two consecutive victories, including a 28-0 victory against Columbus last week.

“North Platte has done nothing but improve week-to-week,” Kearney head coach Brandon Cool said. “They’re probably 4-5 plays away from being 4-0 especially against good quality teams. They’ll have confidence coming in here Friday night.”

Confidence is riding high with the Bearcats as well, with pollsters moving the team up to No. 6 in Class A.

“Our mindset has been fantastic,” Cool said. “When they came back on Monday, they were ready for work.”

The game marks a turning point in the season, with it being the first district contest for either team. Despite each team’s triumphs in non-district play, success in the new portion of the season is necessary to reach the state playoffs.

North Platte brings a different challenge to the table, building its offense around a power-running attack. The Bulldogs have run for 10 touchdowns and passed for just two.

Bringing an old-school mentality to the team, fullback Brock Roblee is the featured back, leading the team with 77 carries and 114 rushing yards per game. He has had three games over 100-yards this season and found the end zone four times, showing his ability to finish drives as well as wear the defense down.

Kolten Tilford also stars in the backfield for North Platte, averaging 104 rushing yards per game and scoring five touchdowns. Tilford shows of his skills as the team’s leading receiver, with 109 receiving yards.

“They’re going to set you up with run-run-run and you’ve got to be aware when they’re going to throw the football,” Cool said. “They do a great job at controlling the game clock and the line of scrimmage, so we have a lot of things stacked up against us when you go against this type of offense.”

Cool plans to have multiple Bearcats keying in on the fullback, quarterback and wingback every play, to know their assignment and react with discipline to help slow down the run.

Offensively, Kearney is sticking with its plan of shifting into different formations to keep the defense off balance, and establishing the run to take control of the play clock.

An area with greater focus this week is getting first downs and converting on third downs, as Cool felt that aspect was lacking in last week’s victory. By establishing the run and being physical at the line of scrimmage, Cool feels they have the tools to notch a big district win.