Kearney High's season ends in playoff loss to Millard South

KEARNEY — From the the preseason to the clock ticking down on a chilly October night at Foster Field, the Kearney Bearcats came a long way.

Kearney returned just one starter heading into the year, but the team didn’t back down from the challenge, earning a home playoff game against a dangerous Millard South team, where it meet its match, falling 35-21.

“This is a special group, its been a special group all year long,” Kearney head coach Brandon Cool said. “Not a lot of people believed in this group, and beginning to end they set the tone for the future of Kearney football.”

Friday night at Foster Field, the Bearcats found themselves in a similarly bleak situation to its preseason outlook.

With a little over five minutes to go in the first half, Kearney was right in the thick of a competitive playoff game against Millard South, trailing 8-7. The Patriots had just committed a holding penalty, backing them into a first-and-25.

Then, the Brock Murtaugh show began. On second down, quarterback Cam Kozeal found Murtaugh on a crossing pattern, with him sneaking behind the block off Gavin Nunnally to race down the sideline for a 54-yard touchdown.

Like it did after the first touchdown, Millard South went for two, where Murtaugh scored again. Two plays later, with the Bearcat offense on the field, Murtaugh jumped the route on a throw to a crowded middle of the field, returning it untouched for six points and a 15-point lead.

The Patriots kept the pressure cooking, hitting the quarterback mid-pass for a Caeden Olin pick six on the following drive, increasing the lead from one point to three possessions in the span of a minute.

Headed into the locker room after a nightmarish minute, the Bearcats never lost focus.

The team that had overcome obstacles all season to make it to the playoffs wasn’t about to back down now.

“The attitude at halftime was we wanted to come out and win the second half,” Cool said. “You guys have done everything we’ve asked plus some all season long, and they wanted to leave all out on the field.”

After an opening drive punt pinned Millard South inside the 20, the Bearcat defense forced a fumble, with Ethan Kowalek pouncing on the ball in Patriot territory.

One play later, quarterback Treyven Beckman found an open Jack Dahlgren on a slant route touchdown.

Kearney clawed further into the game, earning its first three-and-out on defense. From there, it was the special teams unit’s turn to shine.

Quinn Foster led a burst of Bearcat rushers through the line, getting to the frazzled punter to block the kick. Kearney fell on the ball in the end zone, and the lead was down to one possession, 29-21.

Good fortune found the Bearcats once more, forcing a Murtaugh fumble after what was a long first down completion. Kowalek jumped on top of the ball again, keeping the momentum on the home team’s side.

However, Millard South was equally up to the task. Three plays later, the Patriots had the ball again and were ready to reinstate their big lead.

Efficiently converting and pushing the ball down the field, Millard South reached a fourth-and-goal from the four-yard line with nine minutes remaining.

This time, the offense won the battle, with Murtaugh scoring on a screen pass.

The Patriot defense only upped its intensity, effectively sealing the game on a third-down sack by Lance Rucker, which backed the Bearcats into a punting situation.

From there, Millard South ran the clock out on a playoff victory for a team that started 1-3.

While Millard South has the momentum in the playoffs and a chance to play for something greater, Kearney can hang its heads high by building a strong foundation for the future.

“This group overachieved,” Cool said. “It was a pleasure to work with them, and I look forward to watching them grow in the future.”