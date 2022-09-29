Kearney High wins tennis triangular

LINCOLN — The Kearney High boys tennis team outlasted Lincoln Southwest and Grand Island in a tennis triangular Wednesday in Lincoln.

Both squads won nine matches, but Kearney gave up three fewer games, leading to the victory. The Bearcats posted a 68.64 winning percentage, which was just ahead of Southwest’s 66.94.

The forte for the Bearcats was singles play, with the team going a perfect 6-0 in the matches. The singles players were especially dominant against Grand Island, losing one game in all three matches.

The No. 1 singles player, Asher Saulsbury stayed patient and in rhythm in his 8-5 victory against Southwest. Saulsbury stayed the course against his opponent’s early attacks, and controlled the flow of the match for an impressive win.

Kearney’s No. 2 singles player, Huston Cochran, lost 8-6 in his earlier clash against Southwest, but successfully avenged that loss with an 8-3 victory. Cochran’s attacking shots made the difference, with strong timing giving him the advantage.

The No. 3 player, Aydan Nelson, surrended a game to Grand Island, but blanked his Southwest opponent for key points in the overall standings.

In doubles, Kearney swept Grand Island, with the Islanders only winning two games, but found itself on the wrong end of the sweep against Southwest.

Southwest swept the No. 3 doubles match, but No. 1’s 8-5 loss and No. 2 stealing two games ended up making the difference in the triangular win.