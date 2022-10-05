Kearney High wins five-set marathon on Senior Night

KEARNEY — The Kearney High Bearcats sent their senior group off in dramatic fashion, capturing a back-and-forth five-set win over Norfolk in the last home match of the season Tuesday night.

Kearney used its seniors well in the win. Tatum Rusher had 17 kills and 22 digs. Elli Mehlin set her teammates up well with 45 assists. Karsyn Worley had 35 digs, four assists and 30 receptions in the game. Kelsie Dunbar was huge in the serving game, having 20 serves with only one error for a 95% serving percentage. And Emma Talbert led the team with five blocks.

“They weren’t gonna go down without a fight,” Kearney coach Theisen Anderson said. “I’m excited for them that they could go out with an exciting match in front of the home crowd.”

The Bearcats started the fight in the second set, after dropping Set 1 due to a 10-4 Norfolk run in the middle of the set that led to 25-18 result.

Kearney jumped right ahead in the second set with a 9-4 run, but Norfolk battled back to take a 13-11 lead. Kearney then rattled off a massive 9-3 run to lead 23-16 late. The set ended with the same score as the first, 25-18.

“All I told them was we’ve got to take care of our side,” Anderson said. “We have to find our own energy within each other and then we just got to play our game and they went out and played their game.”

The third set was the tightest of the match, with the teams spending the entirety of the mid portion within two points of each other. With the squads deadlocked at 19, Kearney rattled off three unanswered en route to a 25-20 set win.

“They stayed consistent, stayed solid, and kept playing aggressively and putting pressure on them,” Anderson said. “Ultimately that helped us get the W.”

Norfolk answered with a wire-to-wire 25-18 win in set four.

Being on the wrong end of a dominant set did not phase the Bearcats, who got the best start they could have hoped for in the fifth set, jumping ahead 13-3.

“All the little things were working. We came out with a lot of intensity and we were super disciplined,” Anderson said. “We took care of the ball and the pressure from our service line stressed them out a little bit.”

Norfolk (9-14) made it interesting with six late points, but Addy Moore spiked home the winning point for a 15-9 victory in the ultimate set.

With the win, Kearney moves to 13-13 on the season, and gave the senior class a well-deserved home finale.

“I love these girls, not just good volleyball players but they’re great kids,” Anderson said. “They’re so easy to coach. They do what I ask and they work hard. They’ve helped me set the culture that I want.”