Kearney High wins big over Fremont

KEARNEY — Kearney High gave a packed, white-out crowd plenty to cheer about Friday in its home opener at Foster Field, thrashing Fremont 49-21.

The Bearcats scored in a variety of ways, taking two special teams returns for six, and grabbing a second-half pick-six. On offense, the Bearcats never punted, with every drive ending in a touchdown or a kneel down.

After the game, the “Rowdies” rushed the field around the team in the huddle.

“What an electric atmosphere for high school football, especially with it being hot and humid,” KHS coach Brandon Cool said. “That was terrific and hopefully that will propel us here as we continue our season.”

Fremont had a solid start to its offensive game plan, establishing the run and getting a quick first down. However, a holding penalty stopped the drive in its tracks and forced a punt.

The punt would be the first time Kearney touched the ball, and its first score.

After the 35-yard punt, Zander Reuling had blockers toward the outside and ran it back 63 yards, giving Kearney an early 7-0 lead.

“We try to be as aggressive as we can and Zander got a great catch on it,” Cool said. “He’s got a great head of steam and can get to the end zone in a hurry.”

Fremont moved the ball well on its next drive, but a failed 4th-down conversion gave the Bearcats the ball on their own 26.

The first offensive drive of the game for Kearney came with 2:51 left in the first quarter, and the Bearcats made use of every second as they marched down the field. Three plays into the second quarter, Sawyer Schilke plunged it in out of the I-Formation for a touchdown.

Fremont again traveled into Kearney territory, but to no avail. Brooks Eyler got a carry at the Kearney 40-yard line and picked up a first down, but fumbled and Kearney recovered.

Two plays later, Treyven Beckman lobbed a pass to Justin Murray, who shed a tackle and broke away from the secondary for a 45-yard touchdown and a 21-0 lead.

Hudson Cunnings scored on a QB keeper on Fremont’s following drive, but the Tigers again found the danger of kicking a returnable ball. Karter Lee fielded the ball at the two, made a nifty cut and raced away from the second level to take Kearnev up 28-7.

Right before half, Kearney showed another impressive answer. With under a minute to go, Cunnings found a wide-open Brayden Reeder in the end zone, cutting the lead to two touchdowns just before half.

After a short kick, Kearney got started on its own 32. Treyven Beckmen then found Jack Dahlgren wide open deep, as he caught it in stride behind the defense before being tackled at the Fremont 20.

Beckmen remained composed in the pocket, finding Reuling diving in the end zone on an open post route, increasing the score to 35-14 with 12 seconds to go.

“That was huge,” Cool said “(Treyven’s) terrific running our offense and he’s only going to get better.”

Kearney picked up right where it left off in the third quarter, with an impressive 13-play drive with a constant run-pass balance. Facing a fourth-and-goal on the two, a plunge up the middle to Ethan Kowalek got the job done and Kearney asserted itself in full control of the game, 42-14.

Then, the defense stepped up with its biggest plays yet. First, a big tackle for loss by Murray set Fremont up with a third-and-10. Then after an incomplete pass, Fremont threw a lob pass on fourth down, where Benjamin Cumpston jumped the route and went the other way. His 77-yard pick-six was Kearney’s first defensive score of the season.

“That’s a credit to our defensive coaches putting our kids in the right spot,” Cool said. “Ben’s been working on that all week long, for him to catch that on the run and get that baby to the end zone that’s a momentum boost for our defense.”

Kearney goes back to Lincoln on Thursday for a contest with Lincoln North Star.