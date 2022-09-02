Kearney High volleyball falls in sweep to Lincoln Southwest

KEARNEY — Kearney High found itself on the wrong side of sweep in its second straight loss, falling victim to Lincoln Southwest, 25-20, 25-14, 25-19..

“We played more like ourselves than we did Tuesday, and that’s all I can ask out of them,” KHS head coach Theisen Anderson said. “Southwest is big and physical and at the end of the day I feel like we still competed with them and that’s a team that’s going to make a run at the state championship.”

The first set saw the undefeated SilverHawks jump out to an early advantage, but Kearney stayed engaged and kept it within arm’s reach. After trailing by six at multiple points, Kearney sliced the lead to 19-17.

That set the stage for a 4-0 Southwest run, eventually culminating in a 25-20 opening set win.

The second set was a runaway for the SilverHawks, with a 6-0 scoring run midway through the match being too much to bear in the 25-14 loss.

Despite the set’s result, Kearney delivered a passionate performance, with passionate celebrations and lively chatter coming from the bench.

“That’s been an emphasis of ours this year, that we’re one team and we’re in it for each other,” Anderson said. “It starts with the six on the court and extends to the players on the bench and the players behind the bench. I didn’t require our girls to sit together behind our bench, they choose to do that, it makes a huge difference for us.”

The passionate performance continued in the third set, with the team clawing back from a 15-7 deficit to a 15-12 score, forcing a Southwest timeout. That timeout flipped the switch, and the SilverHawks soon extended the lead to 20-13.

The Bearcats got it back to within three at 20-17, but a mishit killed the rally. Kearney stayed alive by winning lengthy rallies, including one when it was down to its last point which involved the ball bouncing off the ceiling and being chased out of bounds.

“Usually I’m thinking don’t error, don’t error, and when they have the ball I’m thinking error, error, error,” Anderson said. “It’s one of the aspects that makes the game really fun and you love to win them.”

Southwest put the set away 25-19 to remain unbeaten.

Emma Talbert and Avery Franzen led the Bearcats with six kills. Talbert had the best hitting efficiency, posting a .385 mark.

Elli Mehlin, Karsyn Worley, and Franzen all had a team-high 12 digs. Mehlin also led the team in assists with 17.