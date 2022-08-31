Kearney High volleyball comes up short against Northwest

KEARNEY — Kearney High volleyball couldn’t overcome a slow start Tuesday night, losing 3-1 to a previously winless Grand Island Northwest team at the Kearney High gym

“We came out and I think we let the crowd’s energy, despite it being our own crowd, kind of rattle us a bit because we haven’t had a game like that,” Kearney High coach Theison Anderson said. “We were nervous, and that really just comes with experience, so we’ll just keep trying to rep that out in practice.”

The Bearcats (3-2) fell 25-11 in a wire-to-wire first-set loss. The Vikings led by as much as 15 in the set, and stayed up by more than 10 since its 17-7 lead in the set.

“I told them that we’re not playing like ourselves and as soon as we start playing like ourselves there’s no question we can win this game,” Anderson said. “We blocked really well up until this point, and I don’t feel like we blocked well today.”

In the second set, the Bearcats came out with more energy in a hard-fought 25-23 game. Northwest jumped on the lead early, but Kearney battled back to tie at 20-20. Kearney took a 23-22 lead at the tail end of a rally led by Kiara Dutenhoffer, but gave up the final three to lose the set.

The set drop was much to the chagrin of the raucous crowd, who had rallied behind Dutenhoffer with a variety of chants and cheers.

“She was the fan favorite tonight, and I love that for her.” Anderson said.

Kearney used the momentum from that set to have a dominant 25-17 win in set 3. It was a touch-and-go match early, but a run of six straight points to get to a 20-11 lead sealed the deal for the Bearcats.

In the final set, the Vikings answered the momentum for the tightest set of the match. A rally led by Dutenhoffer gave the Bearcats an 18-15 lead, but three points later the game was knotted at 18. After two more back-and-forth rallies, an ace serve gave Northwest a 22-20 lead, which the Vikings would hold to claim the victory.

Despite coming up short, Anderson was proud of the effort.

“I liked that we weren’t scared to swing,” Anderson said. “We had a couple hitting errors, I’d rather lose that way than making easy balls, so on that side of the game I can appreciate that our girls were fearless and swung.”

Avery Franzen impressed in the game with a game-high 18 kills. Karsyn Worley also starred in the backcourt with 28 digs. Elli Mehlin had a solid performance with 20 digs and 35 assists. For blocks, Sophie Vanderbeek led the way with three.

Kearney stays home Thursday with a contest against Lincoln Southwest.