Kearney High third at 24-team Papillion Tennis Invitational

OMAHA — Kearney High finished third in Monday’s 24-team Monarch Invitational at Papillion.

The Bearcats pushed two entries into the finals, scoring 39 points. Lincoln East was the easy winner, netting 58 points, while Lincoln Southwest finished second, half a point ahead of the Bearcats. Creighton Prep was fourth with 34.5 points.

For the Bearcats, Asher Saulsbury at No. 1 singles and the No. 2 doubles team of Sam Rademacher and Eli Bond reached the finals. Both lost their finals matches to Lincoln East entries, 8-2,

“This is a great measuring stick for the state tournament in a little over three weeks,” KHS coach Troy Saulsbury said. “Our team has the potential to compete with anybody in the state. We know we left some points on the table so we definitely have room for improvement.”

Hunter Cochrane at No. 2 singles and Fisher Bonk and Drew Welch at No. 2 doubles also won matches to add to the Kearney team score.