Kearney High tennis team wraps up undefeated dual season

NORFOLK — The Kearney High tennis team , K, def. Norfolk 9-0 Wednesday to wrap up a 10-0 dual season.

“Today was a good end of the season test for us,” KHS coach Troy Saulsbury said. “Norfolk is traditionally a solid team in singles. It was good for us to have to set up the point and be patient. We did a good job of not trying to end the point too early in the rally.”

Drew Welch at No. 6 singles was trailing 3-2 before winning the final six games.

Saulsbury was also pleased with the Bearcats’ play in doubles.

“We did a nice job of setting ourselves up and putting shots away at the net,” he said. “Our team has done an excellent job of competing from top to bottom of our lineup all season. It is a big reason we finished undefeated as a team in duals.”

Kearney 9, Norfolk 0

Singles — Asher Saulsbury, K, def. Michael Foster 8-2; Huston Cochran, K, def. Alex Bauer 8-3; Sam Rademacher, K, def. Nick Speidel 8-1; Eli Bond, K, def. Taylem Hinze 8-2; Aydan Nelson, K, def. Francisco Aguilar 8-3; Drew Welch, K, def. Drake Dieter 8-3

Doubles — Rademacher/Bond, K, def. Hinze/Speidel 8-0; Welch/Bonk, K, def. Aguilar/Planer 8-0; Saulsbury/Nelson, K, def. Foster/Bauer 8-2