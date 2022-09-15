Kearney High tennis team blanks North Platte in dual

KEARNEY — Kearney High blanked North Platte 9-0 in a tennis dual Tuesday at Harmon Park.
"Overall another solid team performance," KHS coach Troy Saulsbury said. "I was pleased with our effort today. Sometimes we can have a let down after playing as many matches as we did in the last five days."
Seniors were part of six of the victories.
"Our seniors have been a huge part of our success this year. They have really stepped up their level of play," Saulsbury said.
Kearney 9, North Platte 0
Singles — Asher Saulsbury, K, def. Trevor Matson 8-0; Huston Cochran, K, def. Levi Luenenborg 8-1; \Sam Rademacher, K, def. Jace Kennel 8-1; Eli Bond, K, def. Layton Moss 8-3; Aydan Nelson, K, def. Nathan Unger 8-0; Drew Welch, def. Cayden Roehrs 8-0
Doubles — Rademacher/Bond, K, def. Moss/Kennell 8-0; Welch/Bonk, K, def. Roehrs/Unger 8-0; Saulsbury/Cochran, K, def. Luenenborg/Matson 8-0