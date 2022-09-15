 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Kearney High tennis team blanks North Platte in dual

  • 0
Asher Saulsbury

Asher Saulsbury, who finished fifth at No. 1 singles at last year’s state tournament, is one of three returning state qualifiers for Kearney High.

 BUCK MAHONEY, HUB FILE

KEARNEY — Kearney High blanked North Platte 9-0 in a tennis dual Tuesday at Harmon Park.

"Overall another solid team performance," KHS coach Troy Saulsbury said. "I was pleased with our effort today. Sometimes we can have a let down after playing as many matches as we did in the last five days."

Seniors were part of six of the victories.

"Our seniors have been a huge part of our success this year. They have really stepped up their level of play," Saulsbury said.

Kearney 9, North Platte 0

Singles — Asher Saulsbury, K, def. Trevor Matson 8-0; Huston Cochran, K, def. Levi Luenenborg 8-1; \Sam Rademacher, K, def. Jace Kennel 8-1; Eli Bond, K, def. Layton Moss 8-3; Aydan Nelson, K, def. Nathan Unger 8-0; Drew Welch, def. Cayden Roehrs 8-0

People are also reading…

Doubles — Rademacher/Bond, K, def. Moss/Kennell 8-0; Welch/Bonk, K, def. Roehrs/Unger 8-0; Saulsbury/Cochran, K, def. Luenenborg/Matson 8-0

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Roger Federer announces retirement from tennis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News