Kearney High tennis team blanks Hastings

HASTINGS — Kearney High defeated Hastings 9-0 on Thursday.
“Today we came out and played strong doubles from the start. That really set the tone for the rest of the dual,” KHS coach Troy Saulsbury said. “Today was one of the first days we this fall we had to deal with the wind. It was a little gusty at times and created some problems at first. We did a good job of adjusting to the wind. Our aggressiveness and ability to get to the net really made the wind a non-factor in doubles.”
Kearney 9, Hastings 0
Singles — Asher Saulsbury, K, def. Ben Hafer 8-0. Huston Cochran, K, def. Jackson Graves 8-1. Sam Rademacher, K, def. Parker Ablott 8-0. Eli Bond, K, def. Alex Hafer 8-4. Aydan Nelson, K, def. Ethan Zimmerman 8-2. Drew Welch, K, def. Mason Kusek 8-4
Doubles — Rademacher/Bond, K, def. Graves/Ablott 8-0. Welch/Bonk, K, def. Hafer/Zimmerman 8-0. Saulsbury/Nelson, K, def. Hafer/Kusek 8-1.
Stars fall in dual to Adams Central
HASTINGS — Adams Central defeated Kearney Catholic 6-3 in a dual meet on Thursday at Hastings.
KCHS sophomores Jackson Dunham and Will Hogeland had a big win at No. 3 doubles while Amir Saadi and Oliver Sharp won two very tight matches at No. 3 and No. 4 singles.
Adams Central 6,
KCHS 3 Doubles — Drew Gorake/Tate McIntyre, AC, def. Taten Shoemaker/Oliver Sharp 8-6. Taylor Ablott/Dylan Janzen, AC, def. Amir Saadi/Nash Malone 8-1. Will Hogeland/Jackson Dunham, KC, def. Brandon Clement/Carter Lipovsky 8-3.
Singles — Goracke, AC, def. Dunham 8-5; McIntyre, AC, def. Hogeland 8-6; Saadi, KC, def. Janzen 8-6; Sharp, KC, def. Ablott 8-6; Axel Andersen, AC, def. Malone 8-6; Austin Vontz, AC, def. Xander Victoria 8-1.