Kearney High tennis sweeps Alliance

HASTINGS — Kearney High varsity finished first and the junior varsity was second at Friday's Hastings Invitational tennis tournament.

The Bearcat varsity swept all four divisions with Asher Saulsbury winning No. 1 singles, Sam Rademacher and Eli Bond winning No. 1 doubles, Hunter Cochran winning No. 2 singles and Drew Welch and Fisher Bonk winning No. 2 doubles.

"Today was a great day for our team. Our varsity was able to win all four divisions and we were able to get a lot of great experience for our junior varsity," KHS coach Troy Saulsbury said. "It was impressive that it was Kearney vs. Kearney in the finals in two of the four divisions. Our young guys really stepped up and played well."

For the Kearney 'B' team, Aydan Nelson finished second and No. 1 singles and Kyler Nichols was second at No. 2 doubles. Their only losses came at the hands of their varsity counterparts. Brayden Kohtz and Kyler Eklund went 4-1 to finish third at No. 1 doubles and Cole Gappa and Evan Shaffer went 3-2 to finish fifth at No. 2 doubles.

On Thursday, Kearney High swept Alliance in a dual meet at Harmon Park.

Hastings Invitational

Team Scores — Kearney A 32, Kearney B 24, Hastings 16, Scottsbluff 15, Adams Central 14, Norfolk 13, Grand Island 11, North Platte 11, Columbus 8, Alliance 0

Kearney 9, Alliance 0

Singles — Asher Saulsbury, K, def. Carver Hauptman 8-1; Huston Cochran, K, defeated Kysen Walker 8-0; Sam Rademacher, K, defeated Abe Gomez 8-0; Eli Bond, K, def. Tony Escamilla 8-0; Aydan Nelson, K, def. Evan Hadden 8-0; Drew Welch, K, def. Sonny Gonzalez 8-0

Doubles — Rademacher/Bond, K, def. Hauptman/Walker 8-0; Welch/Bonk, K, def. Hadden/Gonzalez 8-0; Saulsbury/Nelson, K, def. Gomez/Escamilla 8-0.