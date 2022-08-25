Kearney High sweeps Lincoln Northeast in doubleheader

KEARNEY — Kearney High softball got its first wins of the season in a big way Wednesday night, sweeping a doubleheader against Lincoln Northeast, 6-2 and 11-9.

“We needed that confidence, we needed that little boost,” KHS coach Chelsey Jacobitz said. “We’ve been close, we’ve played hard, and we’ve made improvements. We’ll take it as a momentum boost for tomorrow and the rest of the weekend.”

Trailing 2-0, Kearney responded with a massive bottom of the second inning. The Bearcats got some early offense, loading the bases with one out. Kami Kaskie tied the game on a hard, ground-ball single that got through the infield and the relay throw to the plate got past the catcher, scoring the tying run.

The Bearcats jumped ahead on the next at-bat, when Brooklyn Amend perfectly executed a sacrifice bunt, allowing Kelsey Hatcher to score from third. Kaylee Harsh kept the scoring going with a pop fly single that fell between two Rockets in shallow right, scoring Kaskie.

The successful bunting continued when Jaylin Harsh’s bunt toed the right infield line, rolling slow enough for each runner to reach safely, and Amend to score.

“We put on a bunting show.” Jacobitz said.

Kearney held the Rockets scoreless the rest of the way, bolstered by big double plays in the third and fifth innings.

Hannah Schall extended the Bearcat lead in the bottom of the fifth, using her speed to round the bases. Schall hit a short ground ball, close enough for the catcher to fire to first for the out. The throw sailed over the first baseman’s head and Schall zipped around the bases, blowing off the stop signal at third and sliding into home after the catcher dropped the cutoff throw.

“We preach about good baserunning. You never know what’s gonna happen,” Jacobitz said. “She can run like a deer and she made it all the way around.”

Hannah Wulf was the winning pitcher, striking out five.

Kearney would not have to wait long for its second win, capturing the second game on a two-run walkoff single in the bottom of the ninth by Kaylee Harsh.

“Our fastest runners were at second and third with no outs and we liked our opportunity there,” Jacobitz said. “A line drive base hit was all that was needed for that.”

Hatcher got the scoring started in the bottom of the second, unleashing an RBI triple that hit the base of the left field wall. Hatcher scored on a fielder’s choice where Lauren Schmeits reached safely. Schmeits scored later when Harsh cracked a ground ball through the legs of the shortstop.

Aleah Chamberlin’s third-inning double drove in another run and the Bearcats added another run on a squeeze bunt by Jaylin Harsh.

Northeast refused to go down quietly, tying the game in the top of the fifth, but the Bearcats recaptured the lead in the bottom of the inning on a solo home run by Haidyn Skeen. Wulf doubled to left field, and scored on a bloop to left by Hatcher and an error at second base sent Hatcher home as the lead ballooned up to three.

Northeast answered with two in the sixth but Kearney took a two-run lead into the seventh after Chamberlain hit a solo home run.

Down to their final out, the Rockets delivered when it counted the most to tie the game on single by Bella McClung, setting the stage for Kaylee Harsh’s game-winning hit.

Adyn McCaslin was the winning pitcher for Kearney, throwing the last three innings in relief of Schmeits..