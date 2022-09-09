Kearney High stays unbeaten with big defeat of North Star

LINCOLN — In the lead-up to the game, Kearney football coach Brandon Cool stressed the importance of getting off to a fast start.

Kearney fulfilled that and then some in its 24-7 victory over Lincoln North Star on Thursday. The win put Kearney at 3-0 for the first time since 2017.

On a hot day reaching 92 degrees at kickoff, the Navigators got the ball first. It initially went well, as they were creeping up around midfield after getting two first downs, but then the momentum flipped completely. Ben Cumpston got his second pick-six in as many games, following the quarterback’s eyes and jumping the route for an untouched 55-yard touchdown return.

“That was fantastic, he is in a position where if he knows where the ball is going he can stand right in that window,” Cool said. “He does a good job of reading it and seeing it and being in the right spot.”

After stifling the North Star offense to a three-and-out, Kearney was facing a difficult third-and-7 of its own. Cool dialed up a screen pass to Ethan Kowalek, who took down the left side line 72 yards for a touchdown.

The two teams traded punts, before Kearney found defensive momentum with its second non-offensive score as Zander Reuling recovered a Navigator fumble and raced in for a wide open touchdown.

The score was Kearney’s fifth non-offensive touchdown of the season, and Kearney took a 21-0 lead with just under two minutes to go in the second quarter.

Kearney forced another three-and-out, and was moving the ball downfield once more before it got its worst news of the day. On Hudson Bertrand’s second first down catch of the drive, he went down with an ankle injury, staying down on the turf.

After a key fourth-down conversion by Karter Lee, the Bearcats went back to the Kowalek screen play that worked earlier and yielded the same result. Kowalek took the pass 21 yards to the end zone, and the extra point was missed for a 27-0 lead that Kearney would take into halftime.

“Their defensive scheme is to get those defensive ends and rush the passer, widen them out and they’re coming hard,” Cool said. “When the defense is putting a lot of pressure on you gotta do some screens inside and outside, so we were able to take advantage of those situations.”

The game wasn’t all positives for Kearney, on a drive late in the first half, the Bearcats lost a fumble in North Star territory. The defense prevented any damage with Aidan Poppe notching back-to-back sacks, with an assist by Justin Murray on the latter sack. Murray in particular was a force on the Bearcat defense in the first half.

Another inopportune turnover came on the first drive of the second half. The post-halftime strategy featured an overwhelming emphasis on running the football, and getting a push on the line of scrimmage. It paid instant dividends on a 50-yard rush by Kowalek, but the drive was soon cut short by a lost fumble.

“That’s technique stuff, not a very good mesh point between quarterback and running back on one of them and two poor tosses from our quarterback on another one,” Cool said. “We’ll fine-tune that stuff on the practice field.”

The defense again held tough, and Kearney drained the clock with its running attack the next drive. Sawyer Schilke got the bulk of the carries, and powered it across the goal line on his third try from inside the five as Kearney went ahead 34-0.

As Kearney trickled in the backups in relief of the starters, North Star got its first scoring chances, including a missed 34-yard field goal off the left upright. North Star eventually scored on a Dylan Hallett scramble early in the fourth quarter.

The game gives Kearney much-needed momentum headed into its next showdown against the state’s No. 2 team, Bellevue West next week.