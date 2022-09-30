 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Kearney High splits games with Lincoln Southeast; Stars mercy-rule Minden

  • 0
Paige Wright, Kelsey Hatcher

Kearney’s Paige Wright, left, and Kelsey Hatcher celebrate after scoring in the first game against Lincoln Southeast Thursday night at Patriot Park in Kearney.

 Buck Mahoney

KEARNEY — The Kearney High softball team split a doubleheader Thursday with Lincoln Southeast at Patriot Park.

The Bearcats won the opener 7-6 with Kaylee Harsh scoring on a one-out, walk-off, line-drive single by her sister, Jaylin, in the bottom of the seventh.

Kelsey Hatcher was 3 for 4 and scored two runs, while Grace Sievers was 2 for 4.

Hannah Wulf pitched a complete game, striking out five while scattering seven hits.

In the second game, Kearney rallied from a 5-0 deficit to tie the game in the fifth. But the Knights scored one in the sixth and two in the seventh to escape with an 8-6 victory.

Kami Kaskie tripled and drove in a run while Olivia Wright, Aleah Chamberlin and Jaylin Harsh double.

Lauren Schmeits was the losing pitcher.

People are also reading…

Saturday, Kearney (6-29) and Lincoln Southeast (5-25) will compete in the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament at Columbus.

Kearney Catholic rolls over Minden

MINDEN — Kearney Catholic won its third straight game, evening its record at 14-14, beating Minden 12-1 on Thursday.

Freshman Regan Ruyle struck out nine in the six-inning game while allowing three hits.

At the plate, Tessa Colling was 2 for 4 with an RBI and Lexi Keim scored three runs. Morgan Ourada had a double and an RBI.

Monday, the Stars will compete in the subdistrict tournament at Holdrege, playing McCook at 4 p.m.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Former Cowboys player dies in rock climbing incident

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News