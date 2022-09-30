Kearney High splits games with Lincoln Southeast; Stars mercy-rule Minden

KEARNEY — The Kearney High softball team split a doubleheader Thursday with Lincoln Southeast at Patriot Park.
The Bearcats won the opener 7-6 with Kaylee Harsh scoring on a one-out, walk-off, line-drive single by her sister, Jaylin, in the bottom of the seventh.
Kelsey Hatcher was 3 for 4 and scored two runs, while Grace Sievers was 2 for 4.
Hannah Wulf pitched a complete game, striking out five while scattering seven hits.
In the second game, Kearney rallied from a 5-0 deficit to tie the game in the fifth. But the Knights scored one in the sixth and two in the seventh to escape with an 8-6 victory.
Kami Kaskie tripled and drove in a run while Olivia Wright, Aleah Chamberlin and Jaylin Harsh double.
Lauren Schmeits was the losing pitcher.
Saturday, Kearney (6-29) and Lincoln Southeast (5-25) will compete in the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament at Columbus.
Kearney Catholic rolls over Minden
MINDEN — Kearney Catholic won its third straight game, evening its record at 14-14, beating Minden 12-1 on Thursday.
Freshman Regan Ruyle struck out nine in the six-inning game while allowing three hits.
At the plate, Tessa Colling was 2 for 4 with an RBI and Lexi Keim scored three runs. Morgan Ourada had a double and an RBI.
Monday, the Stars will compete in the subdistrict tournament at Holdrege, playing McCook at 4 p.m.