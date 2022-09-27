Kearney High splits doubleheader against Columbus

KEARNEY — Kearney High took the opening half of a high-scoring doubleheader Monday at Patriot Park, walking off the first match 9-8 in eight innings and falling 7-5 in the second.

It was Kami Kaskie who was the Bearcat hero in the first game, singling on the first pitch of her at-bat in the bottom of the eighth inning to score Kelsey Hatcher.

Hatcher scored three of Kearney's runs and had two of the team's 11 hits.

Brooklyn Amend notched a team-high four RBIs, including a two-run home run to center, giving Kearney the lead in the bottom of the third.

Kearney (5-26) fell behind 4-0 after a big opening frame for Columbus, but battled back to take an 8-4 lead in the fourth. The Discoverers put across two runs in the fifth and the sixth to send the game to extra innings. Columbus had two strikeouts and a groundout in its plate appearances in the top of the eighth.

Hatchers was placed on second to start the eighth inning, advancing to third on an opening groundout. After a fly out, Kaskie drove her home to end the game.

Lauren Schmeits earned the win for Kearney, striking out 13 and pitching all eight innings. Schmeits allowed only two earned runs and six hits on her 144 pitches.

The second game was again decided in the final inning. Kearney was clinging to a 4-3 advantage headed into the seventh, but Columbus (9-17) put across four runs to steal the lead and the game.

Kearney put one across in the bottom of the seventh, and stranded a runner on second on the game-ending groundout.

Hatcher again starred offensively, scoring two runs with two hits, including a triple.

The triple was one of two for the Bearcats, as Grace Sievers hit one in the fifth inning and came around to score on an error on the play.

Sievers' triple put Kearney within one, with the Bearcats capturing the lead with some smart hitting in the bottom of the sixth, including an RBI double from Amend.

Hannah Wulf was the losing pitcher for Kearney, striking out four and allowing four earned runs in seven innings.