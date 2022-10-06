Kearney High softball season ends at districts

ELKHORN — Kearney High went 0-2 Wednesday in its district softball tournament, culminating an 8-33 season for the Bearcats.

Kearney dropped the first game 7-3 to top-seeded Elkhorn South and then lost 8-0 to Bellevue West after five innings.

Against Elkhorn South, Kearney had six hits from six different players.

Jaylin Harsh and Kelsey Hatcher tripled. Harsh tripled to start the fifth inning, scoring on a groundout by Brooklyn Amend.

Kami Kaskie and Aleah Chamberlain doubled in the game. Chamberlain’s double scored the first run for the Bearcats. With two outs in the top of the first, Kaylee Harsh singled to right field, and scored on Chamberlin’s double to center.

Kaskie scored Kearney’s final run after doubling to lead off the seventh. She made it to third on a passed ball, and scored on a groundout by Harsh.

Hannah Wulf and Adyn McCaslin pitched for Kearney. Wulf tossed the first 2⅔ innings, walked zero and gave up zero earned runs. Errors were key in the Storm’s scoring, with Kearney committing six in the game.

McCaslin pitched the final 3⅓ innings, striking out one while surrendering three earned runs.

Against Bellevue West, Kearney managed just three singles.

The Bearcats were within striking distance for most of it, trailing 3-0 after the top of the fourth, but a five-run performance in the bottom of the fourth took Bellevue West over the mercy-rule mark and ended the game early.

Haley deMontel won the game for the Thunderbirds, tossing all five innings, striking out three and walking one.