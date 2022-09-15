Kearney High second, Kearney Catholic third at Hastings Invitational Golf Meet

KHS girls second, Stars third at Hastings Invitational golf meet

HASTINGS — North Platte won Tuesday's Hastings Invitational golf meet at Lochland Country Club with Kearney High and Kearney Catholic finishing second and third.

The Bulldogs shot a four-player score of 325 while the Bearcats posted a 350 and the Stars a 358. Adams Central (369), York (393), Hastings (418) and Doniphan-Trumbull (540) rounded out the field.

For the Bearcats, Olivia James was fifth with an 85, followed by Morgan Downhy in eighth with an 87, Lauren Lydiatt ninth with an 88 and Addi Peteroson 11th with an 89.

For Kearney Catholic, Madie Waggoner placed third with an 85, Taylor McGuire eighth with an 85, Jordan Sveck with a 96 and Sofia Hayes wiht a 97.

Broken Bow first, Minden second at Gothenburg golf invitational

GOTHENBURG — Broken Bow's Camryn Johnson shot a 79, winning by three strokes, and led the Indians to the team championship at Tuesday's Gothenburg Invitational.

Broken Bow shot a 347 team total while Minden was second with a 360, Holdrege fifth with a 404 and Lexington seventh with a 442.

Behind Smith, Broken Bow's Molly Custer was third with an 83 and teammate Taylar Schaaf was fourth with an 88.

Minden's Kaylynn Jorgensen broke up the Broken Bow group, shooting an 82 for second place. Kara Suchsland was 10th with a 91, Callie Whitten was 12th with a 92 and Brynn Smith was 15th with a 91.

For Holdrege, Amelia Ptacnick was fifth with an 89 and Ella Jacobson was 14th with a 94. Lexington's O'Brasia Amos shot a 93 to place 13th.