top story

Kearney High second at Lincoln East tennis invitational

  • Updated
Sam Rademacher

Kearney High’s Sam Rademacher returns the ball during doubles play last year. Rademacher is one of four returning state tournament veterans for the Bearcats.

 KEARNEY HUB FILE

LINCOLN — Kearney High finished second at the 10-team Lincoln East Invitational on Monday.

Kearney Asher Saulsbury and Huston Cochran finished second in the singles brackets and Sam Rademacher and Eli Bond placed second at No. 1 doubles. At No. 2 doubles, Drew Welch and Fisher Bonk were fourth.

During the tournament, Rademacher broke the school record for doubles wins in a career as he posted his 104th victory. 

Rademacher and Bond dominated their pool play matches. Their closest match was an 8-4 win.

They "played with a lot of fire and intensity today. I really liked our energy on the court and it translated into solid doubles play," Coach Troy Saulsbury said.

Asher Saulsbury went 4-1 and "really played a high level of tennis today with many of the top players in the state," his father and coach, said. "Asher does a great job of digging deep and grinding out matches."

Cochran also went 4-1. and did an excellent job of playing smart and consistent, according to coach Saulsbury.

"Huston forced his opponent into tough shots and kept making him hit another ball," Saulsbury said.

Welch and Bonk went 2-3. 

Team Scores: 1, Lincoln East 120. 2, Kearney 104. 3, Lincoln Southeast 92. 4, Elkhorn South 78. 5, Lincoln Pius X 72. 6, Lincoln North Star 42. 6, Norfolk 42. 8, Gretna 40. 8, York 40. 10, Columbus 30.

