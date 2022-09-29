Kearney High ready for rivalry clash against Grand Island

KEARNEY — Kearney High notched an emotional district win last week, but despite returning to non-district play this week against Grand Island, the stakes are the highest yet.

The two Class A schools in the Tri-Cities will meet at 7 p.m. Friday in a packed stadium Ron and Carol Cope Stadium at Foster Field, with a win giving key late-season momentum to the victors.

“It’s going to be an electric environment for high school football,” Kearney head coach Brandon Cool said.

The longtime rivalry matchup is different this year, taking place Week 6 instead of Week 1, which gives the advantage of having more film on the opponent later in the year.

Grand Island (4-1) is on a three-game winning streak since its loss to No. 1-ranked Omaha Westside, and recently notched its largest win of the year with a 38-14 victory over Fremont.

“They’ve done nothing but improve week in and week out.” Cool said.

Kearney comes into the game with a 5-0 record. Similar to Kearney’s previous opponent, North Platte, the Islanders focus heavily on the running game. Running back Jace Chrisman is averaging 112 yards per game, and leads the team with eight touchdowns.

The other half of the Islanders’ backfield is strong as well, with Caleb Richardson averaging 80 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.

“That was a huge game for us last week to deal with the physicality of being in the trenches,” Cool said. “We’re hoping what we did last week will carry over to being more physical this week.”

Last week, the Bearcat defense bent against the rushing attack, but didn’t break, recovering two fumbles inside their own 5-yard line. Another aspect that helped Kearney win was clock management, keeping the defense off the field with time to recover from the opponents’ bruising offense.

Grand Island has only one passing touchdown on the season, and has completed less than half of its passes thus far.

Defensively, the Islanders are led by linebacker Justyce Hostetler and cornerback Colton Marsh. Hotstetler averages a team-high 10 tackles per game, and has one sack on the season.

Marsh is second on the team with 9.8 tackles per game, and leads the team with two interceptions.

“Grand Island always has one of the top defenses in Class A,” Cool said. “They’re gonna be physical at the point of attack, they’re very aggressive on the run and they always have their secondary in the right spot.”

Another big strength of Grand Island’s is special teams, with a consistent kicking game and a knack for winning the field position battle.

“Usually this game comes down to a certain team kicking a field goal to win it,” Cool said. “Three points here-and-there, field position here-and-there, big returns here-and-there are going to make a big difference in this football game.”