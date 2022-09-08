Kearney High looks to remain unbeaten in return to Seacrest Field

KEARNEY — Fresh off a 49-21 home victory, Kearney High goes back on the road tonight to face a team that knows a thing or two about winning big.

Lincoln North Star defeated Omaha Benson 27-2 in its opener, then doubled down with a 45-7 defeat of Lincoln Northeast last week.

The game is Kearney High’s return to Seacrest Field after an opening 14-6 victory over Lincoln East.

“We have a young football team with limited game experience, so us already playing at Seacrest Field is a huge plus for us,” Kearney head coach Brandon Cool said. “I think the key more for us is building on the momentum and continuing to play together.”

Like its previous two games, tonight’s matchup will feature high temperatures, making experience key in managing fatigue in the sun.

This season, North Star brought in a new football coach in James Thompson, who is already yielding positive results. Cool notes the well-disciplined nature of the team which is already establishing a consistent identity.

On offense, the North Star uses simple formations and a well-balanced run-pass attack. They utilize a downfield passing game, a sharp change from the quarterback run-first system Fremont ran a week ago.

“They have a nice little scheme with some jet sweep action where they bring the running back in between the tackles,” Cool said. “The quarterback does a pretty good job of slinging the ball and they’re big up front.”

Defensively, the Navigators have an aggressive pass rush on the edge of their defensive line, making protecting the quarterback a main focus. The secondary frequently uses press coverage and a bump-and-run technique with receivers.

The middle of the defense is also strong, with a fast group of inside linebackers.

Kearney plans to use extra shifts and motions to give the quarterback easier reads against the well-built defense.

On defense, Cool stressed winning the line of scrimmage and being physical against the running game. North Star running back Tramaine Lister, who plays middle linebacker on defense, is a bruising power back who has averaged 78 yards per game and scored two touchdowns this season.

One key to the game is getting off to a fast start. In Kearney’s grinding victory over Lincoln East, turnovers and drives stopped short kept the Bearcats from gaining momentum until later in the contest.

Special teams played a big role in Kearney’s victory over Fremont, with two return touchdowns helping carve the 28-point victory. Being disciplined and creating big plays on special teams is a focus again this week for Kearney, and building off the momentum to play a complete four-quarter game.

The North Star contest marks the first in a line of big games for the Bearcats, with undefeated Bellevue West and rivals North Platte and Grand Island on the horizon. Cool has been training his team to respond when they hit adversity, which will come in the grueling portion of the schedule.