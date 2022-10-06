Kearney High looks to bounce back in crucial district clash

KEARNEY — Kearney High and Omaha Westside share similar situations headed into Friday night’s football game in Omaha.

Both schools suffered their first defeat last week, and both would gain control over the district leaderboard with a win Friday.

The Bearcats know what’s at stake, and have not slowed down the aggression in preparation for the contest, despite the upsetting loss last week.

“We’re coming off a rivalry game last week and going to someone else’s facility this week, so you have to have everything firing on all cylinders,” Kearney coach Brandon Cool said. “We can’t go backwards when it comes to our intensity, and you’ll see a spirited group on Friday.”

North Platte, a team Kearney defeated 21-6 in the previous week, defeated Westside 21-17 with a last-minute score. The loss dropped the Warriors from No. 1 in the Omaha World-Herald rankings to No. 4, three spots ahead of the Bearcats.

Omaha Westside was No. 1 for good reason, having tore through five straight opponents with an average margin of victory of 22.4 points headed into last Friday.

The Warriors beat Grand Island 37-13 in Grand Island in Week 2, and beat Bellevue West 56-35 for the Thunderbirds’ biggest defeat of the season.

Similar to the Bearcats’ previous two opponents, Omaha Westside is a run-first team, with three ball carriers averaging more than 50 yards per game and having at least five touchdowns on the season.

Kearney had its lowest rushing total of the season against Grand Island. While some of that was due to playing from behind and having to pass more, Cool nonetheless hopes to see a better rushing game Friday.

Defensively, Westside has starred against the run, with solid foot speed and a seven-man front who can get to the ball easily.

“In high school football, you’re going to have to run the ball in order to win,” Cool said.

Aside from just running the football, Kearney is looking to establish consistency on offense. Previously, the team has had stretches of sustained success followed by quarters of futility.

A key to fixing that, according to Cool, is being better on first down, establishing better ball security, and being more physical on the line of scrimmage.

However, a larger factor in Kearney’s loss was special teams errors. Three miscues led to Grand Island scores. To fix this, Cool has put the special teams unit in different game-time scenarios in practice, helping execution become second nature.

“We stubbed our toe last week,” Cool said. “But it’s all stuff that’s correctable.”

If Kearney corrects its mistakes and establishes offensive consistency, it could take the district lead on Friday.