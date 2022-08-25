Kearney High hopes hard work, simple game plan prevail vs. Lincoln East

KEARNEY — Kearney High opens its season Thursday in unfamiliar territory.

The Bearcats make their first trip to Lincoln’s Seacrest Field since 2016 and they have a daunting task in front of them, facing the Lincoln East Spartans at 7 p.m. Thursday night.

“The main place you have to win in Lincoln is at Seacrest Field,” Kearney coach Brandon Cool said. “You have to win some big games if you’re going to compete in Class A.”

Cool said the season opener is about staying mistake-free, trying to keep things simple in the game plan, winning the field position battle in special teams and taking it play by play to ease the new starters into live game experience.

East returns seven starters from its last team, an advantage compared to Kearney’s one, including one of the top players in not just the state, but the entire country.

Malachi Coleman is a four-star recruit, and the 94th ranked prospect in the country by 24/7 Sports. This has gained him national attention and scholarship offers from Nebraska, USC, Georgia and Michigan.

While his recruiting love is at wide receiver, Coleman also plays defensive end, making him a factor on both sides of the ball.

“He’s got great foot speed, he’s got great game experience, he’ll be a tough mismatch for us,” Cool said. “There better be two or three guys who know where he is at all times, it doesn’t matter what side of the ball we’re on. We have to get him stopped before he gets going.”

Harrison Beister enters his first year as the Spartans’ quarterback, and he’ll have Coleman and letterwinner Carter Templemeyer to throw to.

Defensively, they return lineman Sam Cappos and a letterwinning linebacker. But given East’s large roster turnover, it will be an adjustment and a guessing game over the course of four quarters, with the teams adjusting to seeing the looks for the first time.

While Cool doesn’t anticipate a consistent program like East to make loads of changes, he wants to make sure he’s getting his players in the best spots to make plays. The Bearcats have been practicing long- and short-yardage situations and making sound tackles and blocks.

Most importantly, the team is raring to go, and it is ready to face off against somebody other than itself.

“We were able to go full pads for the first scrimmage here a week ago, and we saw great improvement from the first scrimmage to the second scrimmage,” Cool said. “We wanna see that extra gear, that extra toughness, that extra execution from Saturday’s scrimmage to Thursday night’s game.”

The passion, work ethic and trust in a simplified game plan is what Cool believes will lead the team to success in a return to the capital city.