Kearney High has depth, aggressive mindset for Anderson's second year

KEARNEY — Theison Anderson enters his second year as Kearney High’s volleyball coach, and sees the program in a better place than it was a year prior.

The Bearcats finished a subpar 14-21 last season, yet broke even in district play with a 10-10 record.

Anderson saw progress in the spring, particularly in the season his players had at the club level. Every potential varsity member played club volleyball, and the team saw great participation in the summer, with an emphasis on open camps and lifting.

While that work has Anderson excited, he lights up the most when describing his team’s depth. The Bearcats return five starters, and three other varsity players, plus a crop of younger players providing additional depth.

While the team has depth, it lost a middle blocker, a setter, and a defensive specialist to graduation, leaving starting spots up for grabs.

“Even our returning starters know that they are going to have to continue to compete for that spot,” Anderson said at last week’s media availability. “We have decided as a team that we are going to let that make us better and not let it cause issues.”

Through watching the offseason work and trying to fill the spots, Anderson has said he has “lost sleep” over deciding who ultimately cracks the opening six.

“It’s nice because not everybody is going to have their best game every night,” Anderson said. “If someone’s struggling we have the people to put in to give you a break.”

Leading the returning charge is senior libero Karsyn Worley, who lead the team with 5.7 digs per set last season. Other key returners are senior setter Elli Mehlin, who had a team-high 532 assists, and junior outside hitter Avery Franzen, who finished second on the team in hitting percentage.

Providing experience and depth are senior libero Tatum Rusher, senior middle blocker Emma Talbert and junior middle blocker Addy Helmbrecht.

Players the coach mentioned as stepping up in camp include libero Addy Moore, hard-hitter Sophie Vanderbeek and junior Kiara Duttenhoffer, who has made a leap since her sophomore season.

Anderson says Moore is challenging the senior Worley for the starting spot, with Worley praising her teammate’s hunger and hard work during practice.

Aside from focusing on filling out the roster, Anderson is wanting to instill his culture, and take the program in his own unique direction from where he inherited it. The players have raved about his coaching style, and are growing more accustomed to it in year two.

“This year more than last year he’s pushing us to be more positive and lift each other up,” Franzen said.

Instead of dwelling on the mistakes, “its about moving forward so we can get the next play,” she said.

The positive culture includes the players working with leadership coach Jenny Brown, who does sessions with the team to bring them closer together. Further building positivity, the team has rallied around the mantra “For Each Other,” each time it breaks from a huddle.

The schedule includes another showdown against rival Grand Island, a game that always finds a way to be close.

Anderson’s goals for the team are to be aggressive, be disciplined, have good ball control, and above all be fearless.

“When we play those Lincoln schools or those Omaha Metro schools that are consistently bigger we’re gonna go at them,” Anderson said. “We’re going to meet them where they’re at and be the aggressors.”