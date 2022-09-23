Kearney High handles North Platte in district opener

KEARNEY — Kearney High defeated North Platte 21-6 in its district opener, but the game very nearly had a different story.

Twice, North Platte ran its way inside the Kearney 5-yard line and came up empty-handed. Not because of stonewall defense and goal-line stands, but because of costly lost fumbles by the Bulldogs.

“Those were huge,” Kearney coach Brandon Cool said. “We bowed our neck and kept playing and were able to get those humongous momentum boosters.”

Those lost fumbles came on the first two drives of the game for North Platte. The Bulldogs would not find the red zone again until late in the fourth quarter, notching their only touchdown with under a minute to go.

“We can’t simulate what they do very well in practice so you’ve got to weather the storm in the first quarter,” Cool said. “Our kids played hard all night, this is a different type of offense and defense than what we’ve went against all year long.”

After the second fumble at the goal line early in the second quarter, Kearney found its first taste of offensive success, with several successful third-down conversions on a long touchdown drive.

Facing a third-and-15, Treyven Beckman found Zander Rueling on a deep shot in double coverage, with Rueling coming back to the ball to make the catch in Bulldog territory.

A high lob to Ben Cumpston converted a third-and-10 and put the Bearcats just outside the red zone. Another third down had a pass interference call set up a first-and-goal. Facing a third-and-goal from the six, Beckman found Karter Lee on an open slant in single coverage, giving Kearney a 7-0 lead.

Kearney then stifled the North Platte run attack, and led another long drive down the field before halftime. With 28 seconds left, Beckman found Rueling on a post route to the far corner of the end zone, giving the Bearcats a 14-0 advantage into the break.

“They did a little bit of some different movements from their secondary than what we saw on film and we had to attack what they were giving us,” Cool said. “They moved some guys around so we countered it with our scheme.”

The ball would go right back to Kearney after the half, and the Bearcats got the best offensive start they could dream of.

On the first play from scrimmage on its own 25, Beckman found Lee on a three-step hitch route near the sideline. Lee then bolted outside and sped through the defense, getting a breakaway touchdown up the middle where nobody could catch him.

“What a fantastic play. I don’t know if I’ve ever called a hitch and scored from that far out before,” Cool said.

Kearney protected its 21-0 lead with strong defense the rest of the quarter, keeping the rushing attack at bay.

“We did a better job of stopping the fullback in the second half and kept them in long-yardage situations and that was a big benefit for our defense

The first district win of the season is a big milestone for Kearney making it back to the state playoffs. District rival Grand Island makes its way to Kearney next week, another important contest with the ultimate goal of the state playoffs in mind.

“This puts us in the driver’s seat,” Cool said.