Kearney High grad enters Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame

Schott’s father, Dan Bahensky, was inducted earlier into the Nebraska Golf Hall of Fame. While at the supper table, he would ask who wanted to go to the golf course with him to practice. Her two brothers, she says, weren’t that interested in sports.

“I kind of felt sorry for him because my brothers said, ‘No, I don’t want to go.’ So I guess I’ll go and that’s kind of how I became the one to play golf,” she said. “It was left on me, so I went. It worked out pretty well for me.”

Schott had an outstanding amateur career as well, winning the Nebraska Junior Match Play Championship once and the women’s state match-play four times as well as the stroke-play championship once.

She also earned a scholarship and played four years for the Nebraska Cornhuskers, leading the team to two national tournament appearances.

“It was a lot of fun. I had great teammates the whole time I was there. Robin Krapfl was my coach and she had a lot of faith in me. She had me playing from the get-go,” Schott said. “We traveled all over. We went to the Dominican Republic, we went to Hawaii three times. We had a great budget thanks to Title IX, great gear, great clothing ... it was a great experience.”