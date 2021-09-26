Kearney High grad enters Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame

KEARNEY — It’s been a week of remembering the excellence of Elizabeth (Bahensky) Schott.
The 1996 Kearney High graduate was inducted Monday into the Nebraska Golf Hall of Fame and will be inducted Sunday into the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame.
At Kearney High, Schott played on three state championship teams and was the Class A individual state champion her junior and senior years.
She won every individual meet championship her senior year and the team did the same.
“I have a lot of great memories. ... First and foremost, the four of us — Amy Roux, Megan O’Dea, Taryn Lynch and I — are still best friends, 30 years later, along with (Coach) Pam Gallagher. We’re very close to her. She has become like a second mom to all of us. ... She’s always really been close to us,” Schott said.
All four of them would go on to play collegiately along with others who were part of the Bearcat golf dynasty. Two of those were Gwynn Shepherd and Tracy Lungrin, who were on the team when the Bearcats won their first state championship and Shepherd was the individual medalist.
“They were great seniors, great role models, great friends of mine and I just remember we cried the whole way home from Columbus because we were so sad the season was over,” Schott said.
Schott’s father, Dan Bahensky, was inducted earlier into the Nebraska Golf Hall of Fame. While at the supper table, he would ask who wanted to go to the golf course with him to practice. Her two brothers, she says, weren’t that interested in sports.
“I kind of felt sorry for him because my brothers said, ‘No, I don’t want to go.’ So I guess I’ll go and that’s kind of how I became the one to play golf,” she said. “It was left on me, so I went. It worked out pretty well for me.”
Schott had an outstanding amateur career as well, winning the Nebraska Junior Match Play Championship once and the women’s state match-play four times as well as the stroke-play championship once.
She also earned a scholarship and played four years for the Nebraska Cornhuskers, leading the team to two national tournament appearances.
“It was a lot of fun. I had great teammates the whole time I was there. Robin Krapfl was my coach and she had a lot of faith in me. She had me playing from the get-go,” Schott said. “We traveled all over. We went to the Dominican Republic, we went to Hawaii three times. We had a great budget thanks to Title IX, great gear, great clothing ... it was a great experience.”
Schott still plays golf, but not competitively. She and Taryn Lynch, now Schwartz, play league together every Tuesday night at the Kearney Country Club and she gets in another round every week or two.
She also follows her daughter, Hannah Lydiatt, a senior on the Kearney High golf team and has another daughter, an eighth grader, she would like to see play high school golf.
“I enjoy it more now,” she said. “I don’t think I could go back to competitive golf ... Having a job and kids, there’s not enough time in the day, but I do enjoy playing on a social level.”