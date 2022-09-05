Kearney High golfers sixth at Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND — Kearney High finished sixth Friday at the Grand Island Invitational golf tournament at Jackrabbit Run golf Course.
Lincoln East won the tournament with a 314 scores. Kearney shot a 37w but was only three strokes out of fourth place.
For the Bearcats, Lauren Lydiatt shot a 91, Olivia James a 92, Addi Peterson a 93, Morgan Downy a 96 and Kaylee White a 104.
Grand Island’s Hailey Kenkel shot a 70 to win the tournament, edging North Platte’s Karsen Morrison and Columbus’ Sarah Lasso by two strokes.
Grand Island Invitational
1, Lincoln East 314. 2, Lincoln Southwest 322. 3, North Platte 334. 4, Lincoln Pius X 369. 5, Columbus 370. 6, Kearney 372. 7, Lincoln Southeast 382. 8, Beatrice 385. 9, Fremont 387. 10, Norfolk 388. 11, Grand Island 393. 12, Hastings 410. 13, Millard West NTS.